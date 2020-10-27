IMA Life, Accelerating its Digital Innovation, Selects Falkonry’s Operational AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMA Life, a world leader in the field of aseptic processing and freeze drying solutions, has partnered with Falkonry, the innovation leader in Operational AI, to accelerate IMA digital innovation using Falkonry Clue and Falkonry Workbench. IMA Life is developing a real-time Predictive Maintenance and Data Analytic solution through this partnership to improve the uptime of a whole aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturing line, particularly critical for freeze drying equipment and isolator technology solutions.

As part of IMA’s market commitment to optimize overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), IMA Life will employ Falkonry Clue in order to develop a real-time decision making system that maximizes availability and reliability. Falkonry Clue is a plug-and-play Operational AI solution, designed to be used directly by operations teams, such as service managers, production engineers, equipment engineers or manufacturing engineers. Leveraging the know-how of IMA Life experts, the system will be able to intelligently detect, predict and alert the occurrence of adverse production events, with the target of OEE improvement (reducing planned and unplanned downtime) and the batch loss risk reduction. IMA Life and Falkonry have developed an innovative solution for the Freeze Drying equipment and are now working together to create a solution for the full line application, starting from isolator technology applications.

“We searched for an advanced and scalable solution to allow interactive and predictive analysis of many information in different equipment of aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturing lines in order to improve customer reliability and efficiency through preventive, proactive and predictive maintenance services,” said Michele Arduini, Sales & Marketing Director and Managing Director for Freeze-Drying Solutions at IMA Life. “Falkonry’s operational AI not only aims to facilitate significant customer impact through better decision making but has also proven to be surprisingly easy to adopt, integrate, and use by our engineers and operations experts.”

“IMA Life has demonstrated how quickly it can deliver value to manufacturing organizations by applying Falkonry Clue and we believe they will play a leadership role in predictive operational excellence in pharmaceutical manufacturing,” said Dr. Nikunj Mehta, Founder and CEO of Falkonry. “This further validates Falkonry’s ability to create short time to value and a unique competitive advantage for its partners and customers. We are excited to play a pivotal role in industrial transformation and are committed to bringing predictive operational excellence to global businesses at scale.”

About IMA Life

Operating through six production sites, the IMA Life product range comprises machines for the washing and sterilisation of pharmaceutical products, filling and closing in aseptic environments of vials, ampoules and “Ready-To-Use” components, automatic and semi-automatic vial loading & unloading systems for freeze dryers, industrial, pilot, laboratory freeze dryers & lyophilization process developments, continuous aseptic spray freeze-drying technology, isolators and other containment solutions. IMA Life also produces aseptic and non-aseptic powder microdosing and macrodosing, filling and closing machines of non-aseptic pharmaceuticals, labellers for vials, ampoules and cartons and relevant track & tracing solutions, blowing machines, depackers, tray loaders and other ancillary equipment. IMA Life products are intended for applications requiring equipment incorporating topmost scientific and technological content, where the industry is obliged to respect very strict standards. Production cross-over together with joint design capabilities offer improved lead times, management of large-scale projects and a technologically advanced product portfolio to answer the ever more demanding requirements. More information at: www.ima.it

About Falkonry

Falkonry enables predictive operational excellence for manufacturing and defense organizations by detecting and predicting events before they impact operations. By applying AI on real-time operational data from plants and field systems, Falkonry solutions deliver significant improvement in production uptime, quality and yield without requiring data scientists or data engineers. Falkonry products easily scale across the enterprise either on-premises, in the cloud or at the edge, and are optimized to run on major cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure and AWS. For more information on Falkonry predictive operations, please visit: falkonry.com