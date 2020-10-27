EURid and FundingBox Announce Partnership to Support the Digital Strategy of Startups and SMEs

BRUSSLES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EURid, the award winning registry manager of the .eu, .ею and .ευ top-level domains, and FundingBox, a company accelerating the growth of startups and SMEs through funding opportunities and community building, have signed a MoU and joined efforts to support European small innovative businesses on their path to building a trustworthy and secure online presence.

EURid will develop a series of webinars across 2020 and 2021 to help startups and SMEs to further understand online branding, cybersecurity aspects and artificial intelligence-related matters. Additional activities will include articles outlining opportunities for growth and success stories of European companies that have expanded their business horizon by using a.eu website.

All the resources will be available at https://fundingbox.com/, while the webinars recordings will be accessible via EURid’s YouTube channel.

About FundingBox

FundingBox provides access to funding opportunities, knowledge, and connections through specialised communities that are related to specific tech initiatives: Smart Mobility, Robotics, Decentralised Technologies, Circular Economy, Next Generation Internet, Industry 4.0, etc.

With the help of FundingBox, over 30,000 entrepreneurs, innovators, and experts are able to build meaningful connections and access public equity-free and private funding that can together boost their growth.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .ею and .ευ top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: https://eurid.eu/en/