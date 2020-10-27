LiveRamp Enhances Global Identity Infrastructure to Include Unified ID 2.0

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today announced that it is collaborating with advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) to enable improved addressable advertising and measurement across channels, without a reliance on third-party cookies or device identifiers. Moving forward, Unified ID 2.0 will be made available to publishers via LiveRamp’s Authenticated Identity Infrastructure. Consequently, publishers that deploy LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) will see demand from advertisers using both LiveRamp’s pseudonymous, people-based identifier, and the Unified ID 2.0, and help advertisers optimize digital advertising buys across display, mobile in-app, and Connected TV (CTV).

Marketers who work with both LiveRamp and The Trade Desk can now bid on LiveRamp's identifier within The Trade Desk's platform, giving them increased access to addressable inventory, people-based frequency capping and suppression, and the highest possible match of their first-, second-, and third-party data to digital advertising inventory.

Industry collaboration is imperative to ensuring the success of a fair, competitive, and open internet centered on a value exchange between content providers and consumers. In parallel, evolving privacy regulations and policy changes from browsers and device makers are pushing for more transparency. By working together to make these solutions interoperable, LiveRamp and The Trade Desk are helping the advertising industry move beyond the antiquated world of cookies and device IDs to a better solution.

“We purposely designed ATS to be essential addressability infrastructure, capable of supporting multiple identifiers in a neutral and interoperable way,” said Scott Howe, LiveRamp CEO. “The combined demand from The Trade Desk, the largest independent demand-side platform, and the 400+ global brands using LiveRamp, enables publishers and advertisers to thrive in a post-cookie environment.”

Brands, publishers and consumers benefit significantly from this partnership:

Brands now bidding on LiveRamp’s identifier within The Trade Desk’s platform are able to drive greater media efficiencies and higher return-on-investment (ROI) through improved addressable reach and auditable, transparent measurement across desktop, mobile, and CTV. Further, this collaboration enables critical workflows like people-based targeting, frequency capping and suppression can happen without third-party cookies or device IDs

now bidding on LiveRamp’s identifier within The Trade Desk’s platform are able to drive greater media efficiencies and higher return-on-investment (ROI) through improved addressable reach and auditable, transparent measurement across desktop, mobile, and CTV. Further, this collaboration enables critical workflows like people-based targeting, frequency capping and suppression can happen without third-party cookies or device IDs Publishers that implement ATS gain access to both the LiveRamp online identifier and Unified ID 2.0. This allows them to power engagement and ad spend, while fueling higher CPMs and championing consumer privacy. Publishers can also better measure media spend to demonstrate return-on-ad-spend (ROAS)

that implement ATS gain access to both the LiveRamp online identifier and Unified ID 2.0. This allows them to power engagement and ad spend, while fueling higher CPMs and championing consumer privacy. Publishers can also better measure media spend to demonstrate return-on-ad-spend (ROAS) Consumers - the heart of the digital value exchange - receive more personalized experiences, while maintaining choice and control over their data

Unified ID 2.0 is a new approach to identity that represents an upgrade to third-party cookies, preserving the value exchange of advertising on the open internet, while providing improved consumer controls. The structure of Unified ID 2.0 was outlined as part of IAB Tech Lab’s Project Rearc, with The Trade Desk developing initial product code. Unified ID 2.0 will be non-commercial, open source, interoperable, and administered by an independent organization.

“When we architected Unified ID 2.0 this summer, based on the IAB recipe, we intended it as an industry-wide collaboration that complements and interoperates with other IDs on the market. It is independently-governed and open-source for the same reasons,” said Dave Pickles, chief technology officer and co-founder, The Trade Desk. “Our partnership with LiveRamp reaffirms our shared commitment to interoperability, as we work together to preserve the value exchange of the open internet.”

Travis Clinger, SVP and head of addressability and ecosystem at LiveRamp, added, “LiveRamp’s unique position in the advertising ecosystem - with our neutral and agnostic infrastructure - means we’re able to translate identity across the advertising supply chain, without compromising user privacy and security. It’s a key differentiator, and part of why we’ve seen impressive momentum for ATS.”

To-date, more than 215 publishers worldwide have adopted ATS, including 65% of the US Comscore top 20, and 60% of the US Comscore top 50. Additionally, more than 25 supply-side platforms are live with or implementing LiveRamp’s identifier in the bidstream.

“We expect today’s announcement with The Trade Desk to further accelerate ATS adoption among publishers, as it makes it easier for publishers to connect their inventory to marketer demand. Plus, marketers get the added value of transacting on an identifier proven to perform better than third-party cookies in virtually every way: ROAS, cost-per-page-view, and increased average order value, to name a few,” said Clinger.

To learn more about this global partnership and LiveRamp’s Authenticated Identity Infrastructure, please visit https://liveramp.com/blog/liveramp-enhances-authenticated-identity-infrastructure-support-unified-id-2-0.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.