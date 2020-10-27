Elliptic Labs Collaborates with MediaTek to Standardize Ultrasound Framework on MediaTek’s Mobile Platforms

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs, a global AI software company, today announced its collaboration with MediaTek, a world leading fabless semiconductor company, to standardize Elliptic Labs’ ultrasound framework to its award winning line of SoCs designed for mobile devices. This cooperation centers on Elliptic’s Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, enabling rapid and scalable adoption of innovative and critical user experiences, such as proximity detection, contextual awareness, and intuitive 3D gestures, for MediaTek-based mobile devices.

Elliptic Labs’ Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates these critical user experiences by using patented algorithms, proprietary machine learning (ML) tools and sensor fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors. This AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform enables OEMs to add wellness detection and innovative new touchless gestures, create sleek new form factors, and enhance the device’s security – all while saving power, reducing costs, eliminating unwanted access to the device and adding features.

Through this collaboration, Elliptic Labs and MediaTek will work together to facilitate, validate and support OEMs in the implementation of Elliptic Labs’ suite of AI Virtual Smart Sensors on MediaTek’s portfolio of mobile platforms. With this new Elliptic Labs enabled solution, OEMs are empowered to create bezel-less full screen mobile devices with cleaner designs by eliminating the need for hardware infrared (IR) sensors, instead utilizing the device’s other existing hardware sensors to provide software-based proximity detection with the INNER BEAUTY® AI Virtual Proximity Sensor and touchless gestures with the AI Virtual Gesture Sensor.

“We are excited to further our relationship with MediaTek to offer our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform for mobile devices based on their platforms,” said Laila Danielsen, Elliptic Labs CEO. “With MediaTek being a leader in 5G adoption, we anticipate that this collaboration will bring more and more OEMs exciting and valuable new features to differentiate their offerings. As an innovator and leader in this space, Elliptic Labs brings these critical experiences to these OEMs. This collaboration with MediaTek will give OEMs the scale and standardized framework to bring innovation rapidly to market.”

“MediaTek has always been at the forefront of mobile design and innovation and this collaboration with Elliptic Labs continues that legacy,” said Nathan Li, Senior Director of Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek. “As the smartphone market matures, users are more sophisticated and demanding in their expectations of their mobile devices. Elliptic Labs’ Virtual Smart Sensor Platform will be a critical component for smartphone OEMs to create more intelligent devices to respond to this growing demand.”

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, it is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 100 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs’ technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.