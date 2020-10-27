Authvia and WorkWave PestPac® Launch a Nationwide Rollout of Real-Time Payments Over SMS

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Authvia, the maker of conversational commerce solutions that enable instant payment acceptance on contactless channels such as text, social media, chat, email, and messenger has partnered with WorkWave to integrate SMS payments capabilities into WorkWave PestPac, the industry-leading field service software for pest control companies. PestPac merchants will now automatically request and receive payments from customers immediately when an invoice is created, providing an exciting, new way for businesses to accelerate their cash flow and a convenient and simple way for their customers to pay.

According to David Bradford, chief financial officer of Environmental Pest Solutions and a PestPac client, “65% of SMS-enabled customers are now paying as many as 10 days early, and the average number of days customers take to pay has decreased from 22 to 8, eliminating valuable operational time.”

“Our company’s #1 goal is to provide consumers the ability to do business with us in an easy, convenient way,” Bradford said. “Our #2 goal is to allow for our employees to work in a convenient and efficient way and allowing our customers to pay via text achieved both of those goals.”

As a recognized software-as-a-service market leader in the pest control industry, PestPac brings almost 40 years of dedicated business automation to pest control service providers. The company currently supports 70 of the industry’s top 100 pest control firms and enables them to increase revenue, improve operational effectiveness, and drive profitability at every stage of the customer lifecycle through one complete and scalable end-to-end system.

“When our team decided to move forward with the Authvia partnership, we saw the immense value it will provide to our customers,” said Rick Agajanian, vice president of product management at WorkWave. “We’re excited to bring safe, secure, and innovative payment options to the pest control industry. Providing a contactless and paperless method of invoicing that is fully integrated into our software improves our customer's cash flow and their overall profitability.”

“Conversations between merchants and consumers are rapidly increasing across all channels, so it is critically important that payments be an organic part of those conversations and not require separate logins, app downloads, or even phone calls to complete a service or purchase,” said Chris Brunner, Authvia founder and chief executive officer. “PestPac saw this partnership as an opportunity to empower its clientele with best-in-class payment solutions that accelerate business receivables and bring convenience to the consumer.”

About Authvia:

Authvia is a Los Angeles-based technology firm offering patent-pending applications and a frictionless, API-driven platform that facilitates contactless, secure, and fast payment acceptance via popular messaging platforms such as text, social media, and chat. Authvia APIs connect out-of-box to 20+ payment processors and gateways, are easily integrated into any business management software solution, and accelerate merchant cash flow using digital engagement to streamline real-time payments and receivables.

About WorkWave:

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow companies to increase revenue and profit, and become best-in class operators who can outpace their competition. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave’s award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit workwave.com.