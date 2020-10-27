Four Leading Companies in Security and Fraud Prevention Partner to Create the Security, Trust, and Fraud Prevention Alliance

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kount, Appdetex, PlexTrac, and Portman Square Group today announced the Security, Trust, and Fraud Prevention Alliance to share insights, best practices, and trends in cybersecurity, digital experiences, and fraud prevention. In the premier installment of the series, Navigating the Security Transformation: A CEO Fireside Chat on Data Use & Security, attendees will hear from Kount CEO Brad Wiskirchen; Michael Baker, Chairman and CEO of Portman Square Group; Daniel DeCloss, CEO of PlexTrac; and Faisal Shah, CEO of Appdetex. The four companies are based in Boise, Idaho, making the city one of the emerging tech capitals for digital businesses.

Through the events of 2020, digital transformation and innovation have accelerated at an unprecedented clip, with years’ worth of progression in a matter of months. Businesses are left trying to juggle security and protecting digital journeys while also enabling seamless experiences for both their customers and end users. With digital acceleration comes mass amounts of data, and in turn, risk.

Appdetex, PlexTrac, Portman Square Group, and Kount are each individually devoted to security and have joined forces to help businesses engaged in eCommerce and digital experiences take advantage of the cornerstones of cybersecurity, physical security, and fraud prevention.

Insights will include the following:

Best practices to utilize cybersecurity support to reinforce the security team

How to secure data in an increasingly interconnected world

The use of due diligence and strategic intelligence as a foundation for cybersecurity

Strategies to use AI-driven fraud prevention to reduce eCommerce fraud, chargebacks, false positives, and manual reviews

“The COVID crisis has brought a profound acceleration in the adoption of digital technologies,” said Shah. “And while faster adoption has revolutionized the lives of Internet users, the CEOs on this panel will share why companies should continue to remain vigilant and proactive against the myriad of digital threats confronting them and their customers.”

“At the end of the day, we’re all in the business of risk management,” DeCloss said. “The confluence of these four CEOs and companies highlights a holistic approach to identifying and reducing digital risk exposure. The best defense is a good offense, and we’re excited to play a role in this alliance.”

“One of the unique and excellent aspects of this new Security, Trust, and Fraud Prevention Alliance is that it brings together four companies that, together, are attacking the problem from all angles,” said Baker. “It’s an all-encompassing intelligence- and technology-led approach to protecting your critical information.”

“Bringing these CEOs together offers an unprecedented meeting of the minds and insights into the full spectrum of digital protection,” said Wiskirchen. “As October marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month, there is no better time to come together and share a comprehensive view of the current state and future of cyberspace protection.”

The initial event will take place Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. MT. Those interested in attending the free webinar can register here.

About Appdetex

Appdetex secures brands from digital risks. Founded in 2012 by brand-protection veterans with deep roots in intellectual property law and technology, the Appdetex team applies decades of experience in brand-related digital risk mitigation. Disrupting highly organized, automated, and widespread systems of abuse requires technology and expertise to ensure a brand can continue to deliver an authentic experience to its customers. Visit www.appdetex.com for more information.

About PlexTrac

PlexTrac, Inc., is a fast-growing cybersecurity company driven by a mission to improve the security posture of organizations and security teams of all sizes. The PlexTrac solution is a software platform focused on streamlining the reporting and remediation of cybersecurity risks and aiding efficient collaboration within security teams. Supporting organizations using a purple teaming paradigm, PlexTrac serves as the central communication hub to aggregate all of the components of an organization’s cybersecurity program.

About Portman Square Group

Originally founded in 2000 as Diligence USA LLC, Portman Square Group is a leading global intelligence and risk mitigation firm. We bridge the gap between what you know and what you need to know to minimize risk and maximize opportunity. Working on behalf of Fortune 500 companies, leading law firms, financial institutions, and others, we provide strategic and competitive intelligence gathering, due-diligence services, investigation and litigation support, and security services.

About Kount

Kount’s Identity Trust Global Network delivers real-time fraud prevention and account protection and enables personalized customer experiences for more than 9,000 leading brands and payment providers. Linked by Kount’s award-winning AI, the Identity Trust Global Network analyzes signals from 32 billion annual interactions to personalize user experiences across the spectrum of trust—from frictionless experiences to blocking fraud. Quick and accurate identity trust decisions deliver safe payment, account creation, and login events while reducing digital fraud, chargebacks, false positives, and manual reviews. Kount.com