Andersen Global Adds Additional Presence in Jamaica

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Further strengthening its foothold in the Jamaican market and in the Caribbean region, Andersen Global adds collaborating firm Myers, Fletcher & Gordon, the largest law firm in the country.

Founded in 1944, Myers, Fletcher & Gordon provides legal services to global corporations, government agencies and individuals with local and international expertise in various industries such as tourism, transportation, financial services, telecommunications, mining, energy and labor. Its full-service capabilities include litigation, corporate and commercial law, real estate law, intellectual property, tax law, property law, sports law, competition, aviation, and financial regulation and trade.

“Our ability to deliver best-in-class solutions is enhanced by our extensive resources and broad expertise, and this collaboration further equips our growing capabilities,” Managing Partner Peter Goldson said. “Our client-focused approach and commitment to stewardship deeply aligns with Andersen Global’s culture and values. We are delighted to be working alongside fellow Jamaican collaborating firm, Senior Accounting Services, as well as the organization’s member firms and other collaborating firms globally.”

“Myers, Fletcher & Gordon is a group of dynamic professionals proven to deliver the highest level of legal support for over seven decades,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “We’ve had great success in the Caribbean, and our collaboration with Peter and his team bolsters our position to provide seamless service in the region and around the globe.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 210 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.