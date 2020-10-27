Newegg Earns Authorized Seller Status for LG TVs

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today announced that LG has extended Newegg’s authorized seller status to include LG’s entire range of consumer TVs, including its critically-acclaimed LG OLED TV lineup. Expanded authorized seller status means that customers will have increased access to LG’s full range of TVs on Newegg.com.

“LG has been a close partner for many years, and we are pleased to build on this longstanding partnership,” said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. “Offering LG’s full range of consumer TVs greatly expands the breadth of consumer TVs we offer our customers.”

In addition to Newegg selling LG TVs via its direct platform, any LG-authorized seller on Newegg’s marketplace can now sell LG TVs, as well. Ultimately, customers benefit the most as they can now shop LG’s complete portfolio of TVs on Newegg.com.

Visit Newegg to shop the company’s full offering of LG TVs. Like Newegg on Facebook, subscribe to Newegg on YouTube and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is one of the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.newegg.com/.