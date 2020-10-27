Conviva and Front Office Sports Partner to Provide Weekly “Trending 20” Rankings of Professional Sports Teams’ Social Media Activities

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conviva, the leader in global streaming media intelligence, has teamed up with Front Office Sports, a media brand covering the 614 billion dollar business of sports, to provide a weekly “Trending 20” social leaderboard detailing which professional sports teams and leagues are trending on social media. The data, compiled by Conviva and published by Front Office Sports, looks at the Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube posts of the top 20 professional sports teams and top 20 leagues, providing a definitive weekly guide to the teams “winning” on social.

The rankings, based on the Conviva Social Insights Leaderboard, will highlight the top cross-platform engagement rates as well as the greatest weekly increases in audience across social platforms.

“We’re excited to partner with Conviva to offer social performance rankings for the professional sports teams and leagues our readers follow,” said Adam White, CEO, Front Office Sports. “We believe that the “Trending 20” has the ability to become a true benchmark for excellence and a go-to measuring stick for social and digital professionals in and around sports. As a Conviva Social Insights customer we know the value of Conviva’s intelligence and we are thrilled that we can now share these detailed insights on the teams generating social momentum around the world.”

Those interested in receiving the information weekly can register on the Front Office Sports site to receive:

Weekly rankings of the most engaging teams and leagues on social media

Breakdown of the teams and leagues with the fastest-growing social audience

Data on those accounts creating the most compelling social content across all platforms

“It’s no longer enough to simply have a social presence,” said Bill Demas, CEO of Conviva. “Today’s consumers are looking for creative content, interactive opportunities and continually fresh postings that enable them to feel part of a community. The sports teams that leverage data to best deliver on this will continue to drive engagement to the benefit of their organizations and fans.”

In addition to Front Office Sports, Conviva counts more than 35 professional sports teams and leagues as customers including NASCAR, NFL, UEFA, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns. Sports teams often use Conviva to benchmark their social marketing and engagement efforts against other teams in their league as well as to dive into their own performance with automated content tagging and in-depth campaign reporting for paid and organic social content.

About Conviva

Conviva is the leader in streaming media intelligence, powered by its real-time platform. More than 250 industry leaders and brands – including CBS, CCTV, DAZN, Disney+, HBO, Hulu, Sky, Sling TV, TED, Univision and WarnerMedia – rely on Conviva to maximize their consumer engagement, deliver the quality experiences viewers expect and drive revenue growth. With a global footprint of more than 500 million unique viewers watching 150 billion streams per year across 3 billion applications streaming on devices, Conviva offers streaming providers unmatched scale for continuous video measurement, intelligence and benchmarking across every stream, every screen, every second.