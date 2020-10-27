Potomac Fund Management Announces that Sharon Almeida’s Cents & Sensibility has joined the Union UMA Platform

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Potomac Fund Management, Inc. (“Potomac”), a boutique investment strategist, is pleased to announce that Cents & Sensibility, run by Sharon Almeida, has selected Union, a new UMA (Unified Managed Account), all-in-one technology platform for financial advisory businesses.

Almeida, with $92 million in assets under management, prides herself on efficiency and exceptional client service. She wanted a partner that understood her business and offered a streamlined technology solution that would immediately add value for her clients. Upon examining the solution and its potential benefits, she has begun the process of moving her entire book of business onto the platform.

Among the key reasons Cents & Sensibility chose Union:

Streamlined, easy to use interface for advisor/client

DocuSign built in, which is particularly useful in a pandemic

Trust in Potomac Fund Management, having worked with them for many years

Aggregated performance reporting

White-labeled for Cents & Sensibility

Created as an all-in-one solution for independent financial advisors, Union streamlines and covers the entire client experience, from digital account opening and a client portal to financial planning, trading, and reporting. With a single point of entry, Union enables advisors to run their core business functions efficiently and simply, rather than manage the constant hassle of (seemingly never-ending) multiple integrations.

“It’s great that historically so many tech providers and strategists have Frankensteined their products together, but oftentimes these collaborations lead to even more chaos and disruption for advisors,” said Manish Khatta, president, Potomac. “We know, because we’ve experienced it first-hand, and so have advisors like Sharon. When we created Union, we did so hoping it wasn’t just us, but that other small business owner advisors would also find a simple unified technology platform appealing. Sharon validates our theory, and I am so happy that she chose us as a partner.”

“It is comforting to know that I no longer need to go to three or four separate strategists to open accounts for clients,” said Sharon Almeida, principal, Cents & Sensibility. “Union is hassle-free for advisors, and by extension, for clients. I have known Manish for a long time and I appreciate his no-BS, straight-talk approach. He is a small business owner who knows my pain points because he’s experienced them – and he’s hell-bent on alleviating them.”

Khatta concludes: “The heyday of ‘integrations’, which seemed for a number of years to be an obsession with FinTech firms of all shapes and sizes – is over, to be blunt. And smaller, more agile, more profitable independent advisory firms are sick of being told they are dying. It's high time someone helped them compete without trying to buy, bully or control them.”

About Union UMA

The Union UMA platform is designed to bring the same level of technology and investment management support to small businesses that in the past, only larger RIAs have been graced with. With a full range of strategists from strategic to tactical, Union provides a custom, curated set of solutions specific to each advisor and their needs simplifying the multi-strategist process. Additionally, by tapping into the expertise and resources of the Potomac team, advisors can expand their offerings and bottom line, opening the door to new markets like 403(b), 401(k) and HSA accounts.

About Potomac Fund Management

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Potomac Fund Management (“Potomac”) is a boutique investment strategist for financial advisors. With strategies available on numerous platforms including Envestnet, SMArtX, and Orion Portfolio Solutions, the Union UMA platform, and a direct offering, Potomac supports advisors with the resources best suited for their individual businesses. Each avenue is built on Potomac’s core belief that financial success is about more than hitting a number twenty years into the future; it is about feeling confident as you get there.