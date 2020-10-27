Interbrands Group and Genomma Lab Usa Announce Exclusive Agreeement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As consumers continue to adapt their behaviors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offering quality and known products that can help them with their day-to-day life in the “new normal” is more imperative than ever. With this in mind, Interbrands Group has formed a commercial alliance with Genomma Lab USA, for the commercialization and distribution of Bufferin® Hand Sanitizer in the United States of America.

“This year has been full of challenges and opportunities. Our alliance with Genomma Lab USA reaffirms our commitment to offering the best products and services in the market,” said Alfredo Amparán, CEO of Interbrands Group, LLC. “Bufferin has been part of American consumers for over 75 years. We are thrilled about the opportunity, it is a great addition to the portfolio of brands that we proudly represent,” he concluded.

For its part, Agustín Cáceres of Genomma Lab USA added that the association with Interbrands Group is an important part of its business strategy. “We are very excited about this association. Interbrands Group is the type of company that aligns perfectly with our business strategy. It will allow us to leverage their experience in marketing and distribution in retail stores in the United States to meet our objectives,” he said.

Launched in 1940, Bufferin has been a trusted and loved brand in American homes. Genomma Lab USA is investing heavily on a complete redesign and marketing plan for the brand. “By January 2021, it will be a new Bufferin: ready to reclaim its leadership,” commented Mr. Cáceres.

The first step of the alliance will focus on the marketing and distribution of Bufferin® Hand Sanitizer. Production began the second week of September 2020 and it is expected to be available in stores by the end of this year.

About Genomma Lab USA

Genomma Lab USA develops, sells, and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. The Company has a sound business model through a unique combination of a new product development process, consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network, and a low-cost, highly flexible supply chain operating model. For more information visit: https://genommalab.com/us/en/

About Interbrands Group

Based in Houston, Texas, Interbrands Group is a leading company specialized in master distribution of retail products and manufacturing of retail packaging. With more than four manufacturing facilities and two distribution centers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Interbrands Group is a national leader in solving retail packaging complexities and finding total cost reductions associated with packaging for its clients. For more information about Interbrands Group, please visit www.interbrandsgroup.com