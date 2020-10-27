Affinitiv Finds Success for Customers by Using Amazon Demand Side Platform (DSP)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, is now an Amazon direct affiliate. This collaboration allows Affinitiv’s full-service agency, Caldwell and Kerr Advertising, to leverage vehicle audiences with millions of first-party insights via Amazon Demand Side Platform (DSP). Using information that is unique to Amazon’s automotive properties and site shopping activities, Affinitiv is helping dealerships across the country find success by reaching relevant in-market audiences for any make and model.

With 300 million-plus active customer accounts, Amazon vehicle audiences are built from Amazon Vehicles page viewership, registered “Your Garage” vehicles, and Amazon.com shopping activities. This allows dealerships to focus on those audiences showing high intent buying signals and increase the accuracy of your marketing efforts.

“We are thrilled to be utilizing the Amazon DSP. Harnessing the power of their platform allows us to increase accuracy and create a more targeted audience,” said Tom Kerr, EVP of Caldwell and Kerr Advertising. “Utilizing Amazon Garage and Amazon Vehicle data lets us help our customers target audiences through display and video across top Amazon-owned sites, as well as CTV apps like CNN, Travel, HGTV, ESPN."

By including Amazon DSP in the digital strategy, Affinitiv’s Caldwell and Kerr Advertising is increasing sales match rates by over 100% compared to a digital strategy that uses only email. Amazon DSP not only helps dealerships advertise with accuracy, it enables them to reach more customers than ever before through over-the-top (OTT) and display ad campaigns. Amazon DSP equips dealerships with valuable information. Because customers use their current email addresses to sign into Amazon, plus their current mailing address for shipping, OTT and display ads are reaching the target audiences with a higher level of accuracy.

“The ability to implement digital strategies that leverage Amazon DSP allows us to powerfully upgrade digital marketing strategies for Affinitiv customers,” said Sid Nar, CEO of Affinitiv. “Amazon Advertising automatically connects dealerships with audiences across the web using exclusive statistics they won’t be able to find anywhere else. As Affinitiv moves into the next phase of our transformative growth, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions like Amazon DSP to our customers.”

About Affinitiv

Affinitiv is a leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions serving automotive manufacturers (OEMs), dealer groups, and individual dealerships. Backed by more than 20 years of automotive and marketing expertise, Affinitiv supports over 6,500 dealerships and every major OEM in the country. Affinitiv’s success drives the next generation customer experience by partnering with the automotive ecosystem to accelerate retailer performance and inspire loyalty. With a technology-driven, consultative approach, Affinitiv creates customers for life through reimagined experiences. For more information, visit Affinitiv.com.