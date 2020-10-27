IMM Partners with Integra Software Systems to Equip Financial Institutions with Innovative Lending Technology

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMM, the only eSignature provider that specializes in eSignature and digital transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions, and Integra, a longstanding provider of lending technology, have partnered to better power mortgage, consumer and commercial lending automation. Together, IMM and Integra will streamline loan-associated processes needed to provide cutting-edge lending technology.

Through this partnership, IMM will deliver e-signature capabilities for Integra’s EPIC LOS which processes loans for mortgage, consumer and commercial lending channels. In addition, IMM eSign’s frictionless integration with Integra’s browser-based platform will allow consumers to remotely sign secure documents with convenience and ease.

“We were initially attracted by IMM’s reputation within the financial services community,” said Michael Picker, SVP of Sales and Marketing. “IMM eSign is a great eSignature solution for lenders, and our partnership will allow us to better serve our customers with enhanced digital capabilities. We look forward to our partnership with IMM and continuing to offer lenders any loan, anywhere functionality.”

For more than 20 years, Integra has provided banks, credit unions, and mortgage companies with innovative fintech solutions. Integra’s EPIC LOS handle various loan types with complete documentation and automation. Mortgage, consumer, or commercial LOS functionality can be implemented for all three channels or separately into already existing operations. Last year, Integra’s technologies processed more than 480,000 loans.

“Together, IMM and Integra will continue to exceed consumers’ desires and expectations,” said Michael Ball, Vice President of Markets and Strategy. “Both organizations are driven by their desire to create the best, most valuable products and services for financial institutions. Our partnership with Integra will continue our mission to lead digital transformation for the banking community.”

About Integra Software Systems

Established in 1996 and headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Integra Software Systems offers a powerful, browser-based loan origination solution, EPIC, to address challenges and increase operational efficiencies within Mortgage, Consumer, and Commercial Lending for retail, wholesale and correspondent lenders. EPIC spans point-of-sale to post-closing and secondary market. For more information about Integra Software Systems contact 615.595.0900, sales@integraloantech.com or visit www.integraloantech.com.

About IMM

For 24 years, IMM has been the premier provider of eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions designed exclusively for financial institutions. Today, more than 1,300 banks and credit unions use IMM’s eSignature and Digital Transaction Management solutions across the Institution to elevate consumer experiences while streamlining back-office processes in a comprehensive, end-to-end digital processing environment. For more information, visit www.immonline.com, call 1.800.836.4750, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

