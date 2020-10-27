Computex Technology Solutions Partners with Datadobi for Major Data Migration Project

LEUVEN, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, today announced it has been selected by award-winning solutions provider, Computex Technology Solutions, to migrate the data of a business-critical application for one of the largest financial and professional services providers in the world. As a leading technology solutions provider, Computex, an American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. company, assesses, architects, and implements innovative technology solutions to complex business problems. Computex has successfully managed projects for top-tier international brands across a variety of industry sectors and use cases. The two have successfully partnered on multiple successful projects.

In this instance, the firm needed to migrate its critical documentation management system (DMS) application encompassing 100TB+ of data – from which a majority of the firm's revenue was derived – to Dell EMC Isilon. The firm had been quoted for a two-year migration project, but the firm only had 10-weeks to complete the project. With Datadobi and Computex’s combined partnership, the company was able to have its entire data set migrated to the new Dell EMC Isilon platform, on target and in the prescribed time frame. In just 20 days, 110TB of data was migrated and the cutover took place a few weekends later, concluding the project within the needed 10 weeks and well-under the previously quoted two-year project estimate.

“Datadobi has established itself as a leader in the data migration space by delivering a proven combination of speed, efficiency and accuracy,” commented Derrick Kuhl, regional VP of sales, Computex. “That’s why we trusted DobiMigrate to facilitate migrations for one of the largest professional service providers in the world. Together we have migrated roughly 25% of this organization’s business data—a substantial undertaking given the company’s $42 billion size.”

In today’s rapidly evolving economic climate, the importance of a swift, efficient, reliable data migration partnership has never been more apparent. Organizations must be adaptable, flexible, and scalable within a moment’s notice. In attempts to accommodate the shift to remote working, businesses have undertaken digital transformations of varying degrees. In such uncharted waters, companies must rely on trusted partners to help guide and execute—they need a partner with integrity, best-in-class product delivery and, most importantly, a partner with the engineering expertise to deliver the quality of service expected by today’s customers.

Datadobi provides the data security and the validation required to meet all industry regulatory standards. By default, DobiMigrate’s chain of custody proves every document, file, or electronic object is an exact copy of its source-system counterpart at the time of cutover. This allows organizations to move or merge unstructured data between platforms – in the cloud or on-premises – without concern for duplication accuracy.

“Computex Technology Solutions is known to be the leading technology solutions provider,” said Carl D’Halluin, CTO of Datadobi. “Their continued confidence in Datadobi’s ability to provide best-in-class migration services that ensure the highest speed and performance while maintaining data integrity and regulatory compliance is an endorsement of which we are quite proud.”

About Computex Technology Solutions

Computex Technology Solutions, an American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. company, is an award-winning solutions provider committed to helping our clients grow and evolve their business through technology for over 30 years. At our core, we are architects and engineers that specialize in delivering solutions in data centers, enterprise networking, cloud, cybersecurity, managed services and innovative solutions. At Computex, our process coupled with our years of experience allows us to take a proactive approach to solving our customers’ problems. We see many different environments every week and every month, each with a diverse set of challenges.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, enables enterprises to realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Datadobi helps customers to migrate and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.