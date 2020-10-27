WayUp and Symplicity Partner to Expand Access to Vetted, Reputable Jobs to Universities

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symplicity Corporation, the global leader in student employability, today announced a partnership with WayUp, a career software company for university students and recent graduates. This partnership will connect millions of students who use Symplicity’s software to well-vetted, entry-level jobs and internship opportunities posted on WayUp from the world’s leading companies such as Dow Jones, T-Mobile, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Nasdaq, L’Oréal, Under Armour and more.

As higher education institutions adapt to the challenges of COVID-19, most universities have cancelled in-person career fairs and on-campus interviews and are opting for fully virtual recruiting programs. Symplicity and WayUp saw a silver lining to bridge their shared values to offer students and employers an enhanced student job search experience to connect to Symplicity’s more than 1,000 career centers worldwide with the thousands of employers on WayUp, expanding student access to opportunities.

“Hundreds of thousands of employees and millions of students connect every year on Symplicity® CSM™. Through this partnership we will be able to add even more high quality, relevant jobs and internships to our students already using our platform,” said President & CEO of Symplicity Matthew Small.

The partnership will expand access to more quality and meaningful opportunities for millions of Symplicity student users that bring a varied pool of candidates to WayUp’s customers. Universities can also shape their employment efforts with employers to engage with targeted candidates, all within one integrated platform, rather than a separate software, making it easier for the students, university career services staff, and employers to create meaningful connections.

“Our partnership with Symplicity will allow career services staff to better help their students find well-vetted, entry-level jobs and internships without any barriers,” said WayUp co-founder and CEO Liz Wessel. “Meanwhile, our robust employer base is actively looking for early and diverse talent, and we know that they will benefit greatly from this partnership by expanding their reach from 5.7 million candidates on WayUp, to many millions more who will now have access through Symplicity.”

About Symplicity

Symplicity is a global student experience company that provides smart platforms to more than 1,000 colleges and universities for managing all aspects of student life, including career services, student conduct, and accommodations. Symplicity empowers colleges and universities to increase student engagement and outcomes by creating an inclusive and supportive student experience that extends beyond graduation. Learn more at https://www.symplicity.com/higher-ed/solutions/csm.

About WayUp

WayUp is the #1 leader in digital solution for employers to reach, engage, and recruit qualified, diverse talent for internships and entry-level jobs. WayUp is the go-to platform for millions of early-career professionals to explore job and internship opportunities, receive advice, and get discovered by employers. Top companies from startups to Fortune 500s use WayUp’s platform to reach, recruit and engage with the new generation of early-career talent. Since launching in 2014, WayUp has helped millions of candidates launch their careers. Find out more information at: https://www.wayup.com/employers/