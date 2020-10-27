SATT Paris-Saclay and Valent BioSciences Sign Joint Agreement to Develop Breakthrough Sustainable Biopesticide Technologies

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a first of its kind international partnership, SATT Paris-Saclay, the Technology Transfer Accelerator Office of one of the world’s leading innovation clusters, and Valent BioSciences LLC, the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biorational products, signed a joint agreement to develop breakthrough sustainable biopesticide technologies for agricultural applications.

Utilizing a strategic process, the organizations will focus on introducing emerging technologies and products that are environmentally friendly, effective, and commercially viable.

SATT Paris-Saclay is working in partnership with Micalis unit (part of INRAE: France National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food, and Environment), one of the most important microbiology laboratories in the Paris region. By collaborating with leading technology companies, SATT Paris-Saclay intends to bring new innovations to the marketplace. Valent BioSciences offers deep experience, state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, a global distribution network, and a longstanding track record of developing innovative technologies.

“For its first international collaboration, SATT Paris-Saclay very much looks forward to this partnership with the premier biocontrols company,” said Xavier Apolinarski, Chairman of SATT Paris-Saclay. “Valent BioSciences shares our vision of supporting sustainable practices for food production now and in the future. The company’s expertise, broad technical resources, and commitment to innovation and excellence will help us develop highly beneficial products that provide maximum impact.”

“We continue to invest in promising new technologies that will change the game in sustainable agriculture,” said Regina Rieckenberg, Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Management for Valent BioSciences. “Demand for sustainable products continues to grow and our partnerships with leading transfer organizations such as SATT Paris-Saclay help us create unique new products that bring value to customers.”

About Valent BioSciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biorational products with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company’s website at www.valentbiosciences.com.

About SATT Paris-Saclay

From innovating concepts to practical applications, SATT Paris-Saclay (Technology Transfer Accelerator Office) invests in disrupting technologies coming out of its territory’s research labs to accelerate their level of technological maturity and secure their entry into the markets. As a TTO for Université Paris-Saclay and Institut Polytechnique de Paris, SATT generates business competitivity and creates a strong dynamic around deeptech innovations, boosting competitivity. SATT’s experts support researchers before project funding, to define the most appropriate industrial transfer strategy. Most demanded services include market opportunity study or IP portfolio analysis. SATT offers services dedicated to further industrial strategies of open-innovation and technological scouting. It also addresses companies who wish to exploit an innovation already funded by SATT or engage in specific developments with a lab supported by funds from SATT. For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.satt-paris-saclay.fr/en/home.

About INRAE

INRAE is France's new National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment, created on January 1, 2020, It was formed by the merger of INRA, the National Institute for Agricultural Research, and IRSTEA, the National Research Institute of Science and Technology for the Environment and Agriculture. As the world's top institute for research on agriculture, food, and the environment, INRAE will help address these concerns. It will use research, innovation, and support for public policies as tools to guide the emergence of sustainable agricultural and food production systems. The institute aims to carry out science dedicated to life, humans, and the Earth that uncovers solutions to our most pressing concerns. For more information, visit the organization’s website at https://www.inrae.fr/en.