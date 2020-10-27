Gigamon and Zscaler Team Up to Release Cloud-first Network Detection and Response Solution to Secure the Fluid Workforce

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Over the last six months, the need to support to a fluid workforce- where workers are remote, office-based, or both-has accelerated digital transformation (DX) timelines from years to months. That is why Gigamon, the global leader in visibility and analytics for the hybrid cloud, is announcing the integration of Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT and Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) to provide Network Detection and Response (NDR) for the distributed devices of a fluid workforce.

With the acceleration of cloud adoption in a Zero Trust framework, the legacy approach to infrastructure protection from cybercriminals is severely challenged. With remote, home-based workers accessing Software-as-a-Service offerings, InfoSec teams now require an innovative approach to secure direct-to-internet traffic that bypasses the corporate network. To successfully respond to this challenge, NDR solutions must gain visibility into network traffic across cloud, virtual and physical infrastructure not owned by the enterprise. Today’s announcement effectively addresses this need through a combination of the Gigamon cloud-native NDR, ThreatINSIGHT, and ZIA, a security service that delivers cloud-based internet and web security to all users, whether they are on or off the enterprise network. Zscaler’s visibility into all users’ internet traffic, regardless of their location, enables ThreatINSIGHT’s high-fidelity, behavior-based detection to protect the fluid workforce from hidden and emerging threats.

“ Partnering with Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT enables us to provide our customers with integrated NDR technology across Zscaler deployments,” said Amit Raikar, Vice President of Business Development at Zscaler. “ Our customers have significantly accelerated their digital transformation journeys during the pandemic, and this integration will help them better respond to threats.”

“ The expanded attack surface, and increasingly sophisticated tactics from threat actors, require not just an innovative approach to detection and response, but also ease of deployment with zero maintenance, which allows InfoSec teams to focus on the former, not the latter,” said Karl Van den Bergh, Chief Marketing Officer at Gigamon. “ ThreatINSIGHT was designed from the ground up as a cloud-based NDR solution and we are proud to partner with Zscaler, a leader in cloud-first security, to address our customers’ security and visibility needs.”

Cloud-native Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT offers InfoSec teams unequaled visibility across their entire attack surface, accelerated, high-fidelity threat detection using machine-learning and behavioral-analysis techniques and rapid, informed response through powerful threat hunting and complete investigation and incident management workflows. The product was recently included in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Network Detection and Response and Forrester’s Now Tech: Network Analysis And Visibility Q2 2020 report.

