Calgary Transit Is En-Route With Access-IS Ticket Validators

READING, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access-IS, part of HID, the leading supplier of software agnostic ticket validators is excited to announce the integration of its VAL100 devices by Masabi. The integration is part of Masabi’s My Fare solution, a contactless mobile ticketing app for Calgary Transit that lets passengers buy tickets and passes anytime, anywhere, using their smartphones. It’s fast, easy, contactless and a safe way to pay and ride transit.

The My Fare app, which is powered by Masabi’s Justride platform and can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play, allows riders of Calgary Transit services to purchase and use fare products such as regular monthly and day passes, airport boarding pass, and single ride tickets directly from their mobile device.

As part of the project over 1000 Access-IS VAL100 ticket validators have been installed across the bus network covering 155 routes. Passengers scan their dynamic and encrypted mobile passes on the devices when boarding the bus, with an audible beep and a colored screen identifying the ticket as valid for use. These validation units will help speed up boarding times making riding Calgary Transit services faster and safer by enabling contactless fare payment and validation. The validation units are powered by Masabi’s Justride Inspect software but also read NFC and contactless EMV (cEMV) technology, giving the agency the flexibility to turn on Account-Based Ticketing and other account-based tokens, if required.

“Calgarians, like citizens in towns and cities around the world, are using smartphones in almost all aspects of their day and made offering the option for riders to use their phone instead of a paper ticket a logical step for Calgary Transit,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. “The change in people’s behaviour brought about by the current requirement for social distancing has made mobile ticketing and the move towards a more contactless journey experience a must-have for transit agencies.”

The VAL100 combines barcode and NFC/RFID reading functionality to provide a single point of presentation for tickets and travel passes – whether presented on a paper ticket, smartcard or mobile phone. It is also available with EMV Level 2 certification, allowing for applications where contactless payments are required. It offers PCI and SRED compliance for contactless payments using VISA, MasterCard, AMEX and Discover payment schemes. It features clear visual and audio passenger feedback, a robust design and a wide range of connection options for installation flexibility.

Speaking about the installation, Bryan Cunningham Regional Sales Manager (Americas) at Access-IS said “It’s always a pleasure to work with Masabi to deliver a ticketing and fare payment solution focused on providing the very best passenger experience whilst protecting the transits agency’s ability to manage fare revenue.”