DuTrac Community Credit Union Selects Array of Access Softek Digital Banking Solutions to Provide Members Comprehensive Mobile and Online Services

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Softek, Inc., a digital banking platform provider, announced that Dubuque, Iowa-based DuTrac Community Credit Union ($840M in assets) will offer a wide array of the company’s digital banking solutions to its members.

Through this partnership, DuTrac will offer omnichannel digital banking and account opening, SMS banking, biometric authentication and video chat features to its members. Access Softek created each of these solutions to help credit unions provide an array of intuitive digital banking services that work together across channels to better engage members.

“As more of our members are opting for digital, we had a need to make our digital experience more unified and consistent. Our solutions need to be connected and communicating in order to create the best experience for members,” said Andrew Hawkinson, president and CEO of DuTrac. “When searching for the right set of tools, Access Softek stood out not only because of their innovative digital banking platform, but also how those products work together.”

Working with Access Softek, DuTrac will provide members with an array of solutions that help them connect with the services they need, all through digital channels. The mobile and online banking solutions provide a seamless omnichannel interaction for members, and DuTrac will enhance digital banking security through Access Softek’s biometric identity authentication solution.

Access Softek’s video chat will allow a full-service experience for credit union members allowing them to engage face-to face with the credit union representatives and even share their screens to help address questions or complete needed documentation – all while maintaining health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Access Softek’s online account opening product will allow members to quickly and easily open an account without visiting a DuTrac branch.

"DuTrac recognized that the most effective digital strategy is one where all solutions are working together,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “Our biometric authentication manager and video chat features work through online and mobile banking channels, helping the credit union better serve members with an easy-to-use, interconnected digital experience.”

About DuTrac

DuTrac Community Credit Union, headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa is a $840 million, full-service, financial cooperative owned by and serving more than 48 thousand members out of thirteen branches in the Tri-State region. www.DuTrac.org

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, having developed the first downloadable apps for mobile banking. Since that time, Access Softek has extended its track record of innovation to online banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, and automated investing integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, among many other innovative products. Since 2004, Access Softek has delivered industry firsts to over 400 bank and credit union customers from its Berkeley, California headquarters. Learn more at AccessSoftek.com.