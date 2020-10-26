The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation Treats Its 150,000th Patient as It Commemorates Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CERRITOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI), one of the largest community-based oncology practices in the US, recently welcomed its 150,000th patient since its founding in August 2007.

It is fitting that this milestone was reached during Breast Cancer Awareness Month given TOI’s commitment to advancing treatment for breast cancer patients. TOI has treated nearly 13,000 breast cancer patients since opening its doors in 2007 and is currently conducting more than a dozen clinical trials on leading-edge treatments for a variety of breast cancers through its research arm – The Innovative Clinical Research Institute.

“Here at TOI we believe every patient deserves access to state-of-the-art cancer care in their local community,” said Brad Hively, CEO at TOI. “We are proud to have reached this milestone and look forward to bringing our personalized, compassionate care to patients across the country.”

About The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is one of the largest community oncology practice in the US and the nation’s leading value-based oncology services platform. TOI employs 75 physicians and mid-level practitioners in 40 clinic locations, with more than 500 total employees helping to offer leading-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.5 million patients. TOI brings comprehensive, integrated cancer care into community settings, including clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced tertiary care settings. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.