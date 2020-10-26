Proposition 21 Trailing by Double Digits in UC Berkeley Poll

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With just one week left until Election Day, Proposition 21 is trailing by 11 points (37-48%) in a poll released today by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS).

The IGS poll one month ago also showed the “housing freeze” initiative with only 37 percent support. Despite $40 million in spending by proponents, Michael Weinstein’s AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the measure is stalled at the same level of support it had in late September, with just 15 percent of voters still undecided.

“The poll shows that the more Californians learn about Prop 21 -- including opposition from Governor Newsom, nearly every major daily newspaper, community leaders, veterans, senior and affordable housing groups – the more opposed they become,” said Tom Bannon of Californians for Responsible Housing and the CEO of the California Apartment Association. “Just as they did two years ago, voters understand that this flawed measure will make California’s housing crisis even worse.”

In the IGS poll, Prop 21 is trailing in nearly every region of the state, including the Bay Area, San Diego County, the Central Valley, northern California and the Inland Empire.

