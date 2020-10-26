Moda Health + Fitbit Collaborate to Promote Healthier Communities in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moda Health today announced a collaboration with Fitbit that will bring industry-leading personalized health and well-being offerings to more than 64,000 Moda members throughout the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. Moda will provide members with access to Fitbit devices, programs and health coaching as an embedded health benefit, helping them to take better control of their health and offering members the option to share information with their health providers to drive more personalized care.

Spurred by the integration of health apps and wearable technology that can track everything from the steps we take to our heart rates, the emerging world of digital health is bringing people opportunities to better monitor and manage their health in partnership with their providers.

“The future of healthcare is all about data . . . about capturing it, understanding it and turning it into information that helps people live healthier lives. This is what the Fitbit platform can do, and we are thrilled to partner with them to offer data-driven, actionable health and wellness guidance and personalized support to our members,” says Dr. William Johnson, president of Moda Health. “This partnership represents another powerful step toward the future of healthcare. Its benefits not only help Moda members stay fit, healthy and connected but also lay the foundation for building healthier communities today and into the future.”

Through Moda’s work with Fitbit, eligible Moda members will each receive a subsidized Fitbit Inspire 2™ device (at no cost for eligible Medicare Advantage members), as well as access to the Fitbit Care connected health platform, including Fitbit Premium and one-on-one health coaching. Fitbit Health Coaching provides members with step-by-step accountability, guidance and motivation from a certified health coach or licensed health professional who will develop a personalized plan, informed by their Fitbit data, for each member. Fitbit Premium includes hundreds of workouts, guided programs, mindfulness content, motivating games and challenges, advanced analytics and other wellness tools to complement the 1:1 work with a coach to support members hundreds of workouts, guided programs, mindfulness content, motivating games and challenges, advanced analytics and other wellness tools to complement the 1:1 work with a coach to support members in helping them reach their health and fitness goals.

“Fitbit’s mission has always been to make everyone in the world healthier and Moda recognizes the valuable role Fitbit devices and programs can play in improving health holistically,” said Amy McDonough, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Fitbit Health Solutions. “By providing solutions that meet people wherever they are on their health journey, there is great potential, with tools that help deliver positive, lasting outcomes, to help improve health and well-being on a population level.”

Moda will begin integrating Fitbit benefits into its plans starting January 1, 2021. Initially, options will be available to Moda’s Individual and Small Group members in Oregon and Alaska, as well as to some members of Moda’s Medicare Advantage plans.

About Moda

Founded in 1955, Oregon-based Moda is a company committed to building healthier communities. In addition to its more than 1 million dental lives, Moda has over 330,000 members in its medical plans and more than 1 million members in its stand-alone pharmacy segment. The Moda family of enterprises includes Moda Health, Delta Dental Plan of Oregon/Alaska, ODS Community Dental, Eastern Oregon Community Care Organization, Ardon Health, BenefitHelp Solutions, Astra Practice Partners, Dental Commerce Corporation, Healthy Grid, Arrow Dental, and Summit Health.