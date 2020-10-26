EpicGenetics Announces Research Activity with Mayo Clinic to Advance Fibromyalgia Diagnostics

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EpicGenetics announced a contract with the Mayo Clinic Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Clinic to perform research to investigate the use of the EpicGenetics FM/a® Test to determine the test’s use and applicability to objectively diagnose fibromyalgia.

“This collaboration is of tremendous importance to the estimated 20+ million patients in the United States who suffer from fibromyalgia,” said EpicGenetics CEO Dr. Bruce Gillis. “To have the Mayo Clinic investigate a faster and cheaper diagnostic methodology has significant benefits.”

Bruce Gillis, M.D., M.P.H., the CEO of EpicGenetics has been a tireless advocate for fibromyalgia patients since he and a research team at the University of Illinois, College of Medicine at Chicago discovered unique immune system, cellular and protein abnormalities which are associated with the disease of fibromyalgia. EpicGenetics developed the FM/a® Test by building upon these specific white blood cell and consequential protein production abnormalities. The FM/a® test significantly reduces the time and costs of accurately and objectively diagnosing fibromyalgia in affected patients.

About EpicGenetics

EpicGenetics, Inc. is a privately held biomedical company based in Los Angeles, California, that developed and manufactures the FM/a® Test. EpicGenetics is dedicated to improving the diagnosis and treatment of fibromyalgia by offering the first conclusive diagnostic test for fibromyalgia, and by investing in and developing further comprehensive clinical studies at leading medical research centers. More information is available at www.FMTest.com.