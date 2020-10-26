POPSUGAR Launches New Women’s Health Destination, “Full Disclosure,” in Collaboration With TherapeuticsMD

SAN FRANCISCO & BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--POPSUGAR, the #1 most engaged-with Women’s Lifestyle site in the U.S., together with TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), launched its new women’s health destination, “Full Disclosure,” utilizing POPSUGAR’s expertise in educational, informative, and approachable health content to promote ANNOVERA® (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system), a first of its kind annual vaginal birth control ring. ANNOVERA is the only FDA-approved long-lasting birth control method that does not require a medical procedure.

TherapeuticsMD and POPSUGAR share a like-minded desire to offer a safe space for conversation with relatable doctors and experts on all things women’s health with no subjects off limits. With no judgments, shame, or euphemisms, readers can get the tips and information they need to stay informed about topics related to their health. This new editorial endeavor will include features, expert advice, a new podcast, and personal essays around subjects like fertility, sex, pregnancy and more, to reflect the full women’s health spectrum.

“POPSUGAR’s audience is 192 times more engaged with women’s health and wellness topics overall and advertising is up 40% in the pharmaceutical category,” said POPSUGAR’S General Manager, Angelica Marden. “Health and wellness are a category we and our sister brands across the Group Nine Media portfolio continue to see massive growth in during the coronavirus crisis as people prioritize self-care. We are uniquely positioned to offer advertisers more opportunities to partner alongside our most well frequented accessible health content and are proud to create it for our audience.”

“The U.S. contraceptive market has shifted to longer acting solutions and we believe ANNOVERA represents an exciting option for women as it is the only long-lasting birth control that doesn’t require a medical procedure, empowering women to be in control of both their fertility and menstruation,” said Dr. Brian Bernick, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of TherapeuticsMD. “We wanted to work with POPSUGAR because of how engaged their readers are with health and wellness so we could speak directly to women about the power of discussing health and options in an open and judgement free space.”

“Full Disclosure” will extend to audio-first storytelling with a new, body-positive podcast hosted by comedian and activist Franchesca Ramsey. In it, she will speak to different relatable female experts, including two OBGYNs and a sexologist, as they answer women’s health questions surrounding topics of all types, including fertility, sex, pregnancy and pleasure in an unapologetic manner. ANNOVERA will surround this empowering conversation with branded messaging driving awareness of ANNOVERA.

About ANNOVERA

INDICATION

ANNOVERA is a progestin/estrogen combination hormonal contraceptive indicated for use by females of reproductive potential to prevent pregnancy.

Limitation of Use: ANNOVERA has not been adequately studied in females with a body mass index of >29 kg/m2.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ANNOVERA (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system) is contraindicated and should not be used in women with a high risk of arterial or venous thrombotic diseases; current or history of breast cancer or other estrogen- or progestin-sensitive cancer; liver tumors, acute hepatitis, or severe (decompensated) cirrhosis; undiagnosed abnormal uterine bleeding; hypersensitivity to any of the components of ANNOVERA; and use of Hepatitis C drug combinations containing ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir, with or without dasabuvir.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Stop ANNOVERA if a thrombotic or thromboembolic event occurs, and at least 4 weeks before and through 2 weeks after major surgery. Start ANNOVERA no earlier than 4 weeks after delivery, in females who are not breastfeeding. Consider cardiovascular risk factors before initiating in all females, particularly those over 35 years.

Discontinue if jaundice occurs.

Stop ANNOVERA prior to starting therapy with the combination drug regimen ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir. ANNOVERA can be restarted 2 weeks following completion of this regimen.

Do not prescribe ANNOVERA for females with uncontrolled hypertension or hypertension with vascular disease. Monitor blood pressure and stop use if blood pressure rises significantly in females with well-controlled hypertension.

Monitor glucose in pre-diabetic or diabetic females taking ANNOVERA. Consider an alternate contraceptive method for females with uncontrolled dyslipidemias.

Patients using ANNOVERA who have a significant change in headaches or irregular bleeding or amenorrhea should be evaluated. ANNOVERA should be discontinued if indicated.

Other warnings include: gallbladder disease; depression; cervical cancer; increased serum concentrations of binding globulins; hereditary angioedema; chloasma (females who tend to develop chloasma should avoid exposure to the sun or UV radiation while using ANNOVERA); toxic shock syndrome (TSS) (if a patient exhibits symptoms of TSS, remove ANNOVERA, and initiate appropriate medical treatment); vaginal use (ANNOVERA may not be suitable for females with conditions that make the vagina more susceptible to vaginal irritation or ulceration).

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions reported in at least 5% of women who received ANNOVERA were: headache/migraine, nausea/vomiting, vulvovaginal mycotic infection/candidiasis, lower/upper abdominal pain, dysmenorrhea, vaginal discharge, urinary tract infection, breast pain/tenderness/discomfort, bleeding irregularities including metrorrhagia, diarrhea, and genital pruritus.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Drugs or herbal products that induce certain enzymes, including CYP3A4, may decrease the effectiveness of ANNOVERA or increase breakthrough bleeding. Counsel patients to use a back-up or alternative method of contraception when enzyme inducers are used with ANNOVERA.

Please note that this information is not comprehensive. For Full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING, please visit annovera.com/pi.pdf.

About POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR is the #1 most engaged-with Women’s Lifestyle site in the U.S. according to Comscore [Comscore, February 2020]. The company reaches young women through its positive and purpose-driven content across multiple platforms, spanning entertainment, fashion, beauty, fitness, parenting, and more. POPSUGAR reaches 1 in 2 Millennial women in the United States and leads all women’s lifestyle publishers in user engagement [Comscore & Platform Analytics, 2019]. In November 2019, POPSUGAR joined Group Nine Media, the #1 video publisher on mobile in the U.S., and home to The Dodo, NowThis, Thrillist and Seeker. [Nielsen DCR, June 2020].

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative, leading healthcare company, focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. Our products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management. The Company is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues. To learn more about TherapeuticsMD, please visit www.therapeuticsmd.com or follow us on Twitter: @TherapeuticsMD and on Facebook: TherapeuticsMD.

Forward-Looking Statements for TherapeuticsMD Inc.

This press release by TherapeuticsMD, Inc. may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to TherapeuticsMD’s objectives, plans and strategies as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the company’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as reports on Form 8-K, and include the following: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the company’s ability to maintain or increase sales of its products; the company’s ability to develop and commercialize IMVEXXY®, ANNOVERA®, and BIJUVA® and obtain additional financing necessary therefor; whether the company will be able to comply with the covenants and conditions under its term loan facility; the potential of adverse side effects or other safety risks that could adversely affect the commercialization of the company’s current or future approved products or preclude the approval of the company’s future drug candidates; whether the FDA will approve the efficacy supplement for the lower dose of BIJUVA; the company’s ability to protect its intellectual property, including with respect to the Paragraph IV notice letters the company received regarding IMVEXXY and BIJUVA; the length, cost and uncertain results of future clinical trials; the company’s reliance on third parties to conduct its manufacturing, research and development and clinical trials; the ability of the company’s licensees to commercialize and distribute the company’s products; the ability of the company’s marketing contractors to market ANNOVERA; the availability of reimbursement from government authorities and health insurance companies for the company’s products; the impact of product liability lawsuits; the influence of extensive and costly government regulation; the volatility of the trading price of the company’s common stock and the concentration of power in its stock ownership. PDF copies of the company’s historical press releases and financial tables can be viewed and downloaded at its website: https://ir.therapeuticsmd.com/press-releases.