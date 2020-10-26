Caliburn International and CHI Aviation Partnership Achieves NAAMTA Medical Transport Accreditation

The Caliburn-CHS and CHI medical transport team, pictured from left to right: Kendz Toussaint, Caliburn Project Manager; Stew Boysen, CHI Chief Inspector: Karen Lentz, Caliburn Program Control Analyst; Jim Wilkerson, CHI Head Pilot; Joe DeLuca, Caliburn Medical Director; and Jim Russell, CHI Vice President (Photo: Business Wire)

The Caliburn-CHS and CHI medical transport team, pictured from left to right: Kendz Toussaint, Caliburn Project Manager; Stew Boysen, CHI Chief Inspector: Karen Lentz, Caliburn Program Control Analyst; Jim Wilkerson, CHI Head Pilot; Joe DeLuca, Caliburn Medical Director; and Jim Russell, CHI Vice President (Photo: Business Wire)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comprehensive Health Services, a Caliburn company (Caliburn-CHS), and CHI Aviation have achieved the National Accreditation Alliance Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA) accreditation for fi­xed- and rotor-wing medical transport services.

The Caliburn-CHS Global Medical Services (GMS) team will partner with CHI Aviation to provide medical escort services for patients in non-emergency conditions who need long-distance transport to either domestic or international destinations.

The NAAMTA accreditation process includes an audit of company policies and procedures, such as safety and quality management processes, and medical and aviation policies, among others. The accreditation is confirmation of Caliburn-CHS’ skillful expertise and dedication to safety and quality patient care.

“Caliburn-CHS’ commitment to excellence is confirmed through our NAAMTA accreditation. These medical transport services represent diverse and flexible offerings within the range of our Global Medical Services capabilities,” said Caliburn’s CEO, Jim Van Dusen.

In addition to the NAAMTA Medical Transport Services Accreditation, Caliburn-CHS was separately awarded the NAAMTA Medical Escort Standards Accreditation for compliance with the Advanced Life Support scope of medical practice.

Amy Arndt, NAAMTA’s Operations Director said, “NAAMTA accreditation is globally recognized and recommended by the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of State, Department of Veteran Affairs, and Indian Health Services. CHS and Caliburn are vendors for contracts amongst these entities. Their experience with these contracts enables them to quickly document their compliance with the accreditation standards. Furthermore, both NAAMTA and CHS have ISO-certified quality management systems. This enabled us to verify compliance and witness their quality patient-care-practices, safety, and doing so with compassion.”

About Caliburn. Comprehensive Health Services, a Caliburn company (Caliburn-CHS), is one of the nation’s largest and most experienced providers of workforce health management, occupational medical services, and medical readiness and response. Caliburn-CHS provides medical and associated healthcare services wherever tailored health care delivery services are required. Caliburn is a leading provider of professional services and solutions to U.S. federal government agencies and commercials clients. We provide consulting, engineering, medical, and environmental services as well as large scale program management in support of our core markets of national defense, healthcare, international diplomacy, and homeland security client readiness. Caliburn employs approximately 7,000 dedicated professionals deployed across five continents. The company’s website is www.caliburnintl.com.