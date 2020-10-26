At Home Group Inc. Adds Postmates Via an Expanded Partnership with PICKUP

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the Home and Holiday Décor Superstore, announced today it has expanded its partnership with PICKUP, a last-mile logistics network, to include delivery partner Postmates.

“This new partnership with Postmates through PICKUP allows us to diversify and ramp up our local delivery platform just in time for the peak holiday season,” said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird. “We expect customers to be shopping online more than ever before. That’s why we’re adding an additional partner to anticipate the demand of online purchases and make local delivery as quick and convenient as possible. In addition, with our buy-online-pickup-in-store and curbside options, our customers can shop the way they want and do it safely.”

PICKUP has been At Home’s delivery partner for several years and added next-day local delivery starting at $10 in March 2020.

“At Home is the ultimate Holiday Headquarters, with the biggest selection of holiday décor at the best prices, and we continue to provide our customers with more ways to shop,” said Bird. “Our entire selection of holiday décor will be available in our stores and on our website so customers have the option to shop from the comfort of home if they choose.”

To make in-store shopping safe and stress-free, At Home continues to maintain enhanced cleaning protocols, require associates and customers to wear masks and provide extra wide one-way aisles for social distancing.

For more information on these delivery services, visit At Home.

About At Home Group Inc.:

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 219 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

About PICKUP:

PICKUP is the enterprise delivery experience company and one of the nation’s fastest growing on-demand logistics providers. The Company features highly vetted PICKUP Good Guys and Delivery Pros delivering a broad assortment of small and large items - from decorative accessories to furniture and mattresses. PICKUP has partnered with leading retailers to transform their omnichannel delivery experience with solutions that enable Buy Anywhere, Deliver Anywhere. The Company’s Intelligent Platform and Success Teams enable the PICKUP Good Guys to produce consistently exceptional customer experiences. PICKUP Enterprise provides coverage to 80% of US households. Learn more at www.pickupnow.com.

HOME-F