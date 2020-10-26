Paragon Opts for CyberCube’s Broking Manager

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragon International Insurance Brokers has partnered with CyberCube to roll out Broking Manager, CyberCube’s market-leading cyber risks analytics platform for insurance intermediaries.

Based in both London and Bermuda, Paragon is a specialist insurance broker operating in both wholesale and retail insurance markets around the world. Founded in 1996, the company has grown into a major international broker founded on a boutique broking model.

Broking Manager is the first software-as-a-service application CyberCube has built specifically for the insurance broking community. It offers a streamlined approach to generating financial exposure impact that helps clients make informed decisions on coverages and limits.

Broking Manager will allow Paragon’s teams to quantify the sources and financial impact of cyber risk exposure and educate clients accordingly. The platform also produces reports that can be used to educate prospects and clients on potential sources of loss, recent and relevant cyber events, and peer-to-peer benchmarking.

Pascal Millaire, CEO of CyberCube, said: “It’s extremely exciting that Paragon has chosen to adopt Broking Manager as its cyber analytics tool. This is a forward-thinking business that’s clearly taken a long, hard look at both its and its clients’ cyber needs. We are looking forward to working with Paragon and developing the insights Broking Manager can deliver for its team.”

William Wright, Partner, Paragon, said: “Paragon is thrilled to be working with CyberCube. Broking Manager is by far the most complete client advisory tool we’ve seen supporting the cyber insurance vertical. It produces a level of detail and sophistication which we are really excited to share with our clients."

Broking Manager complements CyberCube’s two other products: Portfolio Manager and Account Manager, which are designed for risk carriers and are used by leading companies across the insurance ecosystem.

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world's leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-inclass data access and advanced multidisciplinary analytics, the company's Software-as-a-Service platform helps insurance companies make better decisions when underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube's enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modeling on thousands of points of technology failure. The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with access to an unparalleled ecosystem of data partners and backing from ForgePoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, MTech Capital and individuals from Stone Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com

About Paragon

Paragon’s industry leading Cyber practice, which has a wealth of technical and broking experience, places some of the largest and most complex cyber, technology and media programmes globally. They develop proprietary products and partner with recognised legal and IT specialists to offer risk identification and risk management services to a worldwide client base, from ‘’start-ups’’ through to multinational businesses. Paragon is a specialist insurance broker, operating in the Lloyd’s of London, UK, Bermuda, European and International Specialty markets. They have market leading capabilities and experience in the Financial, Professional and Casualty Lines sectors. For more information, please visit: www.paragonbrokers.com