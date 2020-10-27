Perfect Corp. and Paragon Technology and Innovation bring AR virtual makeup try-on experience to Indonesian beauty shoppers

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading AI + AR beauty tech solutions provider, partners with Paragon Technology and Innovation, one of the fastest growing beauty companies in Indonesia, to provide AR virtual makeup try-on experience in online stores of the company’s four prominent makeup brands. Consumers shopping at Wardah Beauty, Instaperfect, Emina, and Make Over online stores can now instantly try on a myriad of makeup products to find their perfect match. AR virtual makeup try-on experience is available for desktop, tablet, and mobile browsers, on any camera-enabled device. The hyper-realistic virtual makeup try-on solution developed by Perfect Corp. closely mimics the effects of a physical product try-on, including various textures and types of lipstick, so that consumers can be confident they are making the right purchase decision.

“AR+AI beauty technology has the potential to transform and completely reimagine customer experience,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and founder, Alice Chang. “We’re excited to partner with Paragon Technology and Innovation to introduce the innovative AR virtual makeup try-on solution that will not only revolutionize the way Paragon’s makeup brands reach out to consumers, but will also allow beauty shoppers to instantly and safely try numerous makeup products in a matter of seconds to find the perfect match.”

“Innovation happens as the form of our adaptation and technology exist to encourage our innovative ideas to become something beyond and limitless. The collaboration of Perfect Corp. and Paragon was evidence of how innovation and technology combined to create an innovative solution to provide the best experience for our consumer during their shopping activity through the online market. We are glad about this collaboration, besides it’s related to our value, innovation, it also brings us to get closer to our consumer,” said Salman Subakat, CEO of Paragon.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 850 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

About Paragon Technology and Innovation

PT. Paragon Technology and Innovation (Paragon) is an Indonesian beauty company that produces makeup, face care, skin care, hair care, and personal care. We have established since 1985, with Putri as our first brand that provides hair care product for professional salon. Our plants located in Jatake Industrial Area, Tangerang, Indonesia with 20ha total plant area and built in 7 areas. Now, we have more than 10.000 employees and 41 Distribution Center all over Indonesia and Malaysia. Paragon has successfully created local pride cosmetics brands such as Wardah, Make Over and Emina.

The vision of the company is to become a company that is committed to do the best practice and endless innovation day by day for a better future by making a high-quality product that gives added value for Paragonian, business partner, society, and nature. Aligned with the company’s vision, we are very enthusiastic to CSR programs. Our CSR program consists of 4 pillars which are education, health, women empowerment, and environment.

