WNS Announces an Industry-First with Domain-led Hyperautomation

NEW YORK & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced the formal launch of its differentiated, domain-led hyperautomation platform suite designed to accelerate the adoption of process automation and drive enterprise-wide digital transformation. By combining domain expertise, process intelligence, agile practices and a state-of-the art hyperautomation enablement platform, WNS will help clients manage process complexity, create scalability and unlock higher value from their digital investments. In addition, WNS will be able to create seamless and integrated customer journeys across disparate technologies and processes, which today is a significant impediment to successful digital transformations.

WNS’ platform suite is powered by an exclusive partnership with EvoluteIQ, an end-to-end Enablement Platform for hyperautomation that combines the capabilities of low-code / no-code, iBPMS, AI, ML, IOT, RPA Integration, Blockchain and data processing on a single integrated platform.

"We are excited to be chosen to power this industry-first platform suite from WNS,” said Sameet Gupte, CEO, EvoluteIQ. “The e.IQ enablement platform provides the ability to bring together fragmented technology landscapes and ongoing automation initiatives to achieve digital transformation at scale. The exhaustive feature set of e.IQ will allow enterprises to break away from silos and seamlessly adopt new technologies for future-proofing their business. It will also allow them to significantly reduce the total cost of ownership,” he added.

“With this partnership, WNS has created a truly innovative capability for the BPM industry – a domain-led hyperautomation platform suite,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “WNS’ deep and specialized domain expertise is the key to delivering high-impact business outcomes leveraging the EvoluteIQ technology. We believe that the scale, complexity and business value of the solutions that we can deliver together are unprecedented. The suite is timely for enterprises looking to re-invent their businesses for a digital-only world. It also provides the foundation for creating new, disruptive business models and solutions as they evolve.”

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2020, WNS had 41,466 professionals across 60 delivery centers world-wide, including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.