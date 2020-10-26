Deeptree Partners with Stellar Cyber to Deliver Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the only next gen intelligent security operations platform that provides maximum protection by piecing attacks together across the entire IT infrastructure, announced today that Deeptree, a managed detection and response (MDR) provider that offers cyber defense, recovery and resilience services to customers across the United States, has selected the Stellar Cyber platform as the basis of its intelligent next generation SOC. Through this partnership, Deeptree can bring tailored, enterprise-class cybersecurity services to customers of all sizes.

The Stellar Cyber platform goes beyond other SOC solutions in that it tightly integrates native capabilities, such as network detection response (NDR), cloud detection response (CDR) and SIEM, while also analyzing data from existing third-party solutions to provide the most comprehensive security protection throughout the kill chain. Stellar Cyber monitors and responds to attacks at endpoints, in the network, on servers, in the cloud or SaaS applications to provide a complete solution.

“We knew that just acquiring a bunch of siloed security tools would leave us with difficulty correlating detections across tools, so we wanted a comprehensive security platform that integrated all of the important tools and allowed us to integrate others to meet the needs of specific customers,” said Peter House, president and CEO of Deeptree. “Stellar Cyber was the only platform we found that would deliver complete protection with the ability to adapt our services for specific customers.”

“Deeptree is leading a new class of MSSPs that are delivering enterprise-class security services to customers of all sizes,” said Jim O’Hara, vice president of sales and business development at Stellar Cyber. “Our product allows providers like Deeptree to cost-effectively scale services up or down as needed to meet individual customer needs.”

About Deeptree

Headquartered in Alaska with offices in Montana and Puerto Rico, Deeptree specializes in bringing enterprise-class cybersecurity services to enterprises as well as underserved companies across the United States. The company is privately held. For more information, contact https://deeptree.tech/.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s is the only next gen intelligent security operations platform that provides maximum protection by piecing attacks together across the entire IT infrastructure. The world’s first Open-XDR platform, Stellar Cyber leverages more than 20 natively supported capabilities plus data from existing security solutions and presents them in one intuitive dashboard. Stellar Cyber slashes both capital and operational costs and detects and automatically responds to attacks wherever they occur. Stellar Cyber’s platform helps eliminate the tool fatigue and data overload often cited by security analysts and enables them to respond in seconds rather than days or weeks. The company is based in Silicon Valley and is backed by Big Basin Ventures, Valley Capital Partners, Northern Light Venture Capital, SIG, and other investors. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.