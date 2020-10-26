Eagle LNG Signs Long-Term Agreement to Provide Turn-Key U.S. Natural Gas Solution for Barbuda Ocean Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle LNG Partners (Eagle LNG) announced today it has entered into a long-term agreement with Barbuda Ocean Club in Barbuda, West Indies. Barbuda Ocean Club is committed to helping the island rebuild while protecting its fragile natural environment and preserving its distinctive culture. The Coco Point neighborhood represents the initial phase of development for Barbuda Ocean Club. By transitioning to U.S. natural gas for power generation, Barbuda Ocean Club is committing to low-carbon technology while also reducing local air emissions on the pristine island of Barbuda, and will save millions of dollars in fuel relative to existing petroleum-based power generation. Transitioning to flexible natural gas driven generation also enables Barbuda Ocean Club to work with Eagle LNG to introduce further low carbon solutions including renewable generation to enable sustainable growth of the development in Barbuda. Eagle LNG is enabling a fully turn-key solution for Barbuda Ocean Club inclusive of U.S. natural gas, storm-resilient equipment in Barbuda, and investment in power generation.

“We are pleased to partner with Barbuda Ocean Club on this important project,” said Sean Lalani, President of Eagle LNG. “This project demonstrates our commitment to provide low-cost energy which enables economic growth and recovery in Barbuda and similar places. The Barbuda turn-key investment is one of several turn-key solutions Eagle LNG is developing in the Caribbean basin for utility and industrial clients. In providing lowest-cost, fully integrated, U.S. natural gas solutions, Eagle LNG is committed to a low-carbon future, spurring economic recovery for the region as the world works to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, and fostering closer ties between Florida and the United States and our neighbors throughout the region. We are pleased to be a leading energy developer in the region and look forward to providing low-cost, flexible energy solutions to numerous other clients.”

“Partnering with Eagle LNG is the best solution for our Members as well as Barbuda as a whole,” said Michael S. Meldman, Chairman and CEO of Discovery Land Company. “We have made a major commitment to help the people of Barbuda preserve the health and integrity of the island’s natural environment. It’s a huge part of who we are and what Barbuda Ocean Club represents. Eagle LNG will allow us to provide dependable, sustainable electricity throughout our community while minimizing the impact upon the native environment. It’s a safe, clean source of power that will serve our community for many years.”

Eagle LNG will provide significant on-island storage and re-gasification assuring natural gas for extended periods should weather inhibit deliveries. Since early 2018, Eagle LNG has loaded hundreds of ISO and trailers loads from their Maxville LNG facility for Crowley Maritime and other clients. The turn-key, U.S. natural gas powered solution for Barbuda is ideal for many areas for both industrial clients and island utilities.

About Eagle LNG Partners

Eagle LNG is a privately held and operated portfolio company of The Energy & Minerals Group. Eagle LNG provides affordable, efficient, and clean-burning energy. It develops fully integrated, small-scale LNG solutions for marine industries as well as bespoke project development for power generation in the Caribbean and Latin America. Eagle LNG is based in Houston, Texas.

For additional information, please visit www.eaglelng.com.

About The Energy & Minerals Group (EMG)

EMG is the management company for a series of specialized private equity funds. EMG focuses on investing across various facets of the global natural resource industry, including the upstream and midstream segments of the energy complex. EMG has approximately $10 billion of regulatory assets under management. EMG targets equity investments of $150 million to $1,000 million in the energy and minerals sectors focused on hard assets that are integral to existing and growing markets.

For additional information, please visit www.emgtx.com.

About Barbuda Ocean Club

Barbuda Ocean Club is a private resort and community developed by Discovery Land Company, one of the world’s leading luxury developers. Barbuda Ocean Club is uniquely designed to capture the spirit of the land while providing exceptional lifestyle and recreational experiences for members and guests. Barbuda Ocean Club seeks to become a vital part of the Barbuda and Antigua community, helping to preserve its fragile environment and distinctive culture while supporting long-term economic growth and sustainability.

For additional information, please visit Barbuda Ocean Club.

About Discovery Land Company

Discovery Land Company is a US-based real estate developer and operator of private residential club communities and resorts with an expansive portfolio that includes properties throughout North America, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe. Driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation, the distinguishing hallmarks of every Discovery community are a unique design that respectfully integrates the natural and cultural characteristics of the surrounding landscape and unparalleled amenities and experiences that emphasize a family-oriented lifestyle.

For additional information, please visit www.discoverlandco.com.