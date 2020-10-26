Arcimoto Partners With DHL to Provide Nationwide Home Delivery of Electric Fun Utility Vehicles

EUGENE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid Responder™, and Deliverator™—affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets—announced today that it has partnered with DHL to provide nationwide home delivery of the FUV.

“This partnership represents an incredible milestone for Arcimoto and our direct-to-customer sales model. As we plan for mass production, a seamless delivery solution from our factory is vitally important,” said Arcimoto Founder and CEO, Mark Frohnmayer. “DHL’s best-in-class technology, out-of-the-box-truck thinking, and commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship drive a huge win for Arcimoto adopters, who will benefit from not only the efficiency and joy of the Fun Utility Vehicle, but also the speed and accessibility of receiving one.”

Using its digital logistics solutions, DHL Global Forwarding will deliver the FUV directly to customers’ homes. The program will combine true factory-direct residential delivery with a seamless online user experience to allow tracking from dock to driveway, with tracking numbers informing customers of delivery date targets and shipment updates every step of the way. The distribution program will launch in two phases, initially focusing on the lower 48 U.S. states, with a later expansion slated to include Alaska, Hawaii and international destinations.

“We are very pleased to announce this partnership, leveraging DHL Global Forwarding's digitized logistics technology to deliver Arcimoto's highly-efficient electric vehicles, which are making a real impact in reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions and air pollution,” said David Goldberg, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, US. “This type of innovation falls squarely in line with DHL’s GoGreen environmental protection program, which aims to reduce all logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050.”

The FUV is currently available to Arcimoto preorder customers on the West Coast.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

About DHL

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world.”

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

