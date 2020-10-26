UK’s Leading Legal Services Business Slater and Gordon Transforms Client Services with 8x8

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Slater and Gordon, the UK’s leading consumer legal services business, has deployed the 8x8 Open Communications PlatformTM to transform its legal services and create an agile workplace as part of its ‘work anywhere’ strategy.

Slater and Gordon provides high quality, technology-driven legal services across a wide range of legal areas, such as personal injury, medical negligence, family law, employment law and criminal defence. With customer-centricity and technology at the heart of their operations, Slater and Gordon wanted to bring its vision of ‘work anywhere’ to life, while creating a multi-channel, self-service experience for its clients.

Partnering with leading cloud communications consultancy EveryCloud, Slater and Gordon selected and rolled out 8x8’s integrated voice, team chat, video conferencing, and contact centre solution across its UK-based offices and contact centres. The 8x8 Open Communications Platform replaced several distributed on-premises telephony and contact centre systems, which offered limited features and flow of information between offices, often posing compliance and security concerns, as well as making it difficult to collaborate and engage customers, especially while working remotely.

When COVID-19 emerged earlier this year, Slater and Gordon had a robust business continuity plan in place and were able to resume operations across its 2,000 micro-offices and deploy more than 300 contact centre agents to remote working within just eight days. Their communications platform was key to not only supporting an efficient distributed workplace, but transforming the way legal services are delivered.

Slater and Gordon have plans in the coming month to leverage the 8x8 Open Communications Platform’s unique CPaaS capabilities, offering SMS APIs for integration into business workflows plus a no-code solution for marketing purposes. Using the no-code Campaign Manager, their marketing team can instantly add a SMS digital messaging channel for more convenient and efficient client communications. The extensibility of the open platform provides Slater and Gordon with deep integration as needed while also offering a fast time to market with applications when no code solutions are required.

“Investing in technology has allowed our lawyers more flexibility to serve our clients. They’re no longer location-specific and can be productive, working remotely and securely, from any location,” said Jon Grainger, CIO at Slater and Gordon. “Our innovative way of working makes us a healthier and happier business, whilst also ensuring we provide an efficient, and improved service to our clients. Working with 8x8 has set us up for success and we’re confident we will remain resilient in the face of the crisis this year.”

“We are thrilled to be working with a forward-thinking organisation like Slater and Gordon, and supporting them on their journey to create a digital workplace that is tailored to the way they do business. A technology company at heart, we’re pleased to be giving them an open communications platform where they can mix and match the capabilities needed to achieve their vision of providing clients high quality legal services,” said Jamie Snaddon, Managing Director, EMEA at 8x8.

