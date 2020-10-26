Integrated Defense and Security Solutions (IDSS) DETECTTM 1000 Advanced Checkpoint CT Scanner Receives Approval by Israeli Prime Minister’s Office

BOXBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Defense and Security Solutions (IDSS) announced today the DETECTTM 1000 security screening system for cabin baggage has been accepted by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (IPMO) for use by airports, airlines, Israeli government agencies, state ministries, institutions and companies. IDSS, with our strategic partner, Hyper-Tech Advanced Systems, look forward to supporting Israel in addressing their challenging needs for screening solutions. “We see the DETECT solution not only supporting the aviation market, but many of the high security checkpoints located throughout our country,” said Yaron Yezersky, Vice President, Hyper-Tech Advanced Systems Ltd.

The approval by the IPMO adds to the approvals already achieved by the DETECT1000, which include being the first and only system to achieve TSA Advanced Passenger Screening Solution (APSS) Level 1 as well as ECAC EDSCB C3. IDSS continues to move forward in providing the most advanced solutions available as we work to achieve approval of TSA APSS Level 2.

“This designation from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office reflects another critical milestone in delivering the most advanced solution to address challenging security screening needs around the world. The DETECT, with its Artificial Intelligence driven algorithms, continues to advance the state of the art in the detection of threats and contraband providing a safer and more efficient processing of passengers through the checkpoint,” said Jeffrey Hamel, CEO and President IDSS.

Integrated Defense and Security Solutions is a small business, which develops and manufactures security technology systems based in Boxborough, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 2012 by a team of security experts with the goal of developing security solutions to address current and future threats. Our first product, the DETECT™ 1000, has received certification by the Transportation Security Administration and the European Civil Aviation Conference EDSCB C2 & C3 for explosives detection in carry-on baggage. While designed initially for explosives detection, the DETECT™ 1000 superior image quality and x-ray information is being leveraged for the Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) of mail and parcels as well as cargo.