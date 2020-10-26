ScaleMP™ Joins the VMware Technology Alliance Partner Program

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScaleMP, a leading provider of virtualization for high-end computing, today announced it has joined the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program at the standard partnership level. Members of the TAP program collaborate with VMware to deliver innovative solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. The diversity and depth of the TAP ecosystem provides customers with the flexibility to choose a partner with the right expertise to satisfy their unique needs.

With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes technology partners with the shared goal to bring the best expertise and business solutions for each unique customer environment.

“We welcome ScaleMP as a valued member of the VMware TAP program,” said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. “This membership means customers can take full advantage of a streamlined cloud infrastructure experience. By joining the program, ScaleMP is working with VMware to develop technologies that can transform customers’ environments.”

“We are excited to join the TAP program, as part of the enablement of vSMP Foundation for VMware ESXi customers,” said Shai Fultheim, CEO, ScaleMP. “This increased flexibility will help drive lower TCO and increased efficiency for IT operations globally.”

About ScaleMP

ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for high-end computing, providing increased performance and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO). The innovative Versatile SMP™ (vSMP) architecture provides software-defined computing and software-defined memory by aggregating multiple independent systems or high-performance SSDs into single virtual systems. Using software to replace custom hardware systems and components, ScaleMP offers a revolutionary scale-up computing paradigm by delivering industry-standard, high-end symmetric multiprocessing for large compute and memory environments. Solutions based on ScaleMP technology are SAP-certified and compatible with both Intel and AMD processors; more than 10,000 systems run ScaleMP solutions in over 40 countries; ScaleMP OEMs and resellers include IT leaders such as Intel, Western Digital, Lenovo, Dell, and HPE; ScaleMP software has also been successfully deployed with servers from Fujitsu, Cisco, Huawei, Inspur, and Supermicro. For more information, please call +1 (201) 429-9740 or visit https://www.ScaleMP.com.

Partner Trademark:

vSMP Foundation is a trademark or registered trademark of ScaleMP. All other brands or products are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.