Granite Awarded Two Airport Projects in Alaska and California Totaling $15 Million

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that it has been awarded two airport projects totaling $15 million, one in Inyokern, California, and one in Anchorage, Alaska.

The $9 million Inyokern Airport Reconstruct Runway 2-20 project has been awarded by the Indian Wells Valley Airport District. Granite is responsible for the removal and reconstruction of runway 2-20. The existing runway will be recycled onsite and used for 12,700 cubic yards of recycled base under the new runway. Granite’s new Solari and Big Rock construction materials facilities will supply hot mix asphalt and aggregate base for the project. This contract will be included in Granite’s fourth quarter 2020 backlog.

“Granite looks forward to partnering with the Indian Wells Valley Airport District to revitalize Inyokern’s runway,” said Granite Regional Vice President Larry Camilleri. “This project is a significant win for our Solari and Big Rock facilities which will supply 30,000 tons of hot mix asphalt and 43,000 tons of aggregate base for this important project.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in November 2020 and expected be complete in June 2021.

In Alaska, construction for the Municipality of Anchorage’s $6 million 2020 Merrill Field Airport Improvements Rehabilitate Primary Access Road project is scheduled to begin in May 2021 and expected to be complete in October 2021. Granite will be responsible for the rehabilitation of 8,800 feet of Merrill Field Drive including the demolition and removal of existing pavement, unclassified excavation, dynamic compaction of soil and landfill waste, furnishing and installing 50,000 tons of classified fill, paving, sidewalk and curb ramp improvements, street lighting, apron lighting, fiber optic cable, and signage. Construction materials for the project, including 3,300 tons of hot mix asphalt will be supplied by Granite’s Lang Street Asphalt Plant in Anchorage, Alaska. This contract was included in Granite’s third quarter 2020 backlog.

Granite has a strong history in aviation construction from runway rehabilitation to the construction of terminals, terminal access runways, taxiways, aprons, airport hangars and more. With the addition of these projects, Granite’s current airport projects total 45 across the United States, including Los Angeles International Airport, the San Diego International Airport, the Los Angeles International Airport, and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Most recently Granite’s major runway renovation project at Sacramento International Airport​ was recognized by Engineering News Record – California as one of the 2020 Regional Best Project Winners in the Airports/Transit division. The honor was based on a variety of criteria, including overcoming challenges and teamwork, safety, innovation and quality.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.