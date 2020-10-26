Minted Tests First-Ever ‘Endless Assortment’ in Hard-Goods Retail

“Minted, the design marketplace that uses technology to bring the best in independent design to customers everywhere, today announced a partnership with The Michaels Companies, North America’s largest arts and crafts retail chain, to offer the first in-store ‘endless Minted assortment’ of hard goods in physical retail stores across the Northeast.” (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minted, the design marketplace that uses technology to bring the best in independent design to customers everywhere, today announced a partnership with The Michaels Companies, North America’s largest arts and crafts retail chain, to offer the first in-store ‘endless Minted assortment’ of hard goods in physical retail stores across the Northeast. The inventory-free model allows customers a revolutionary amount of choice and customization, combined with the immediacy and in-person expert service of physical retail. Customers choose from a vast selection of limited edition Minted artwork to be custom-made in the size and frame of their choice, in approximately 30 minutes.

The first-of-its-kind program blends physical retail with on-demand manufacturing, enabling vastly more customer choice that is not constrained by limited shelf space or inventory risk. The ‘endless Minted assortment’ combines the agility of ecommerce merchandising, enabling vastly more choice for customers, size and frame customization, locally-relevant assortment, and frequent assortment refreshes.

“Retail is being transformed to meet today’s challenges and opportunities,” said Mariam Naficy, Minted Founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to create a revolutionary new experience for customers, marrying our make-on-demand model with the immediacy of physical retail and the renowned framing quality and craftsmanship of Michaels.”

“Michaels celebrates creativity and makers of all kinds,” said Tracie Wickenhauser, Senior Vice President of Artistree. “We’re proud to support Minted’s independent artists by bringing their unique artwork to our customers, backed by the quality and service that our customers expect from Michaels Custom Framing. Michaels is one of the country’s leading art framers, with more than 70 years of experience.”

300 Minted limited edition artworks are available in five sizes ranging from 8” x 10” to 24” x 30”. Customers may choose from six frame finishes, including black wood, white wood, pine, walnut, brass, and black metal. Retail prices start at $60 for framed 8” x 10” limited edition art. The art assortment includes localized merchandise - New England artwork and art by New England artists - as part of a broad offering of fine art from Minted’s independent artists. The program is launching first in 42 Michaels stores in New England. To see the art assortment and to find participating stores, visit www.minted.com/michaels.

About Minted

Minted is a design platform bringing the best in independent design to consumers everywhere. The company’s art, stationery, and textile products have reached over 75 million homes worldwide. Minted uses technology to bring unique, best-selling designs to market at scale. Using its crowdsourcing technology, consumers are empowered to vote for the designs they love and want to see sold, ensuring that Minted always sells continuously fresh and trend-forward products. The winning designs are manufactured by Minted, enabling artists from around the world to share and sell their work while letting Minted do the rest. Since launching in 2007, the company has expanded to serve consumers in new categories including wall art, textiles, digital content, and home decor, as well as serve major retailers and consumer products brands with data-backed design through licensing and wholesale partnerships. The company has raised more than $300M from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners. Angel investors include Marissa Mayer, Jeremy Stoppelman, Julia & Kevin Hartz, Yishan Wong, and more.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America’s largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall decor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company operates more than 1,275 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the Company serves customers through digital platforms including Michaels.com and Canada.michaels.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high-quality custom and specialty framing merchandise. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com or download the Michaels app.