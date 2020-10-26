Polaris Slingshot Partners With Minnesota Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph to Raise Funds for M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polaris Slingshot today announced its partnership with Minnesota Vikings Tight End Kyle Rudolph to auction off his personal, Vikings-inspired custom Slingshot. All proceeds from the sale will benefit M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. The auction is live now and can be accessed HERE.

A 2018 Slingshot SL in the limited-edition Icon Midnight Purple paint scheme direct from the factory, Rudolph’s personal three-wheel ride resembles the Vikings signature purple and gold, complete with the team’s logo emblazoned on the hood. Custom seats feature a matching gold detail, while Rudolph’s “82” jersey number is stitched into the headrests. The head-turning ride boasts a 173-horsepower GM Ecotec engine, LED accent lights, and is the ultimate portrayal for any Vikings fans.

“I’ve had a ton of fun in my Slingshot over the past several years. The one-of-a-kind, open-air experience really takes any drive to the next level,” said Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings Tight End. “That said, I’m thankful for the opportunity to partner with Polaris and auction off my Slingshot to raise money and awareness for Masonic Children’s Hospital, a team so near and dear to me.”

Since being drafted by the Vikings in 2011, Rudolph has been deeply committed to M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. In 2017, he and his wife created Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone, a state-of-the-art, 2,500-square-foot space for hospitalized patients and families. Staffed by Certified Child Life Specialists and Child Life Associates, Kyle Rudolph's End Zone was designed to help children and teenagers play, relax, engage in healing therapies, and socialize with other kids who know what it’s like to spend time in the hospital.

“As a long-time friend of the company, we’re always exploring opportunities to collaborate with Kyle to give back and make an impact in our community,” said Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Polaris Slingshot. “He’s a true leader on and off the field, and we were all-in with him when he proposed auctioning off his Vikings-inspired custom Slingshot to raise money for University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.”

Open now, the bidding for Rudolph’s Slingshot will start at $11,100 and can be accessed HERE. The auction will close on Saturday, October 31 at 9 p.m. CT. All proceeds from the sale will go directly to M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

For more information on Polaris Slingshot, visit PolarisSlingshot.com, or follow along on social media: Facebook.com/PolarisSlingshot, @Slingshot on Twitter and @PolarisSlingshot on Instagram. For information on Slingshot rental locations, visit Adventures.Polaris.com.

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a wholly-owned brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, driving experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5” drive height and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile. It does not have airbags and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three-wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT-approved full-face helmet and fasten seatbelts. The Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Drive within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand, and follow your owner’s manual. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Vehicle modifications and use of non-authorized accessories may void the vehicle warranty. Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. © 2020 Polaris Industries Inc.