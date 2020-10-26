Fashion Designer Jason Wu Launches Cosmetic Line with Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC, (BBB) announced today the launch of its newest cosmetics line of beauty products with fashion designer, Jason Wu. The full collection, simply titled JASON WU BEAUTY includes everyday essentials for eyes, cheeks, lips, and brows, and is set to launch nationwide January 17, 2021 www.jasonwubeauty.com.

This venture marks the first time a major fashion designer has entered the mass-market beauty space and will be the second brand to roll out under the BBB umbrella. “Functional makeup doesn’t have to be expensive,” shares Toni Ko, the entrepreneur behind Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC. “I believe every consumer should have access to high-quality cosmetics that will make them look and feel their best, while being good to their skin.”

At only 37, Jason Wu’s creative vision and unwavering devotion has afforded him the opportunity to dress some of the most influential women in the world, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Reese Witherspoon, Diane Kruger, and Kate Bosworth. The designer prides himself on a commitment to creating refined and elegantly crafted collections to cross over into the mass-market beauty sector.

“I wanted to launch Jason Wu Beauty because I am literally obsessed with beauty! When I launched my first fragrance, I had in my mind this dream to create Jason Wu Beauty as an exclamation point to everything that I love. It is thrilling to imagine the Jason Wu woman being able to find cosmetics that speak to her desire for products that are considered, of the highest quality and complement the refined femininity in my clothes. These are hallmarks of my brand and I really wanted to explore what that could mean for her in the beauty space.”

JASON WU BEAUTY is founded on the idea that beauty should be effortless and chic. The clean beauty products are 100% cruelty-free, and formulated without propyl-parabens, butyl-parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, formaldehyde-donors, nonylphenol ethoxylates (NPEs), Oxybenzone, SLES, retinyl palmitate, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, BHA and BHT.

The array of products within the collection are available at price points ranging from $10.00 - $25.00, and feature fun and fetching names that pay homage to the fashion-forward designer. These include: Brows Before Boys multi-use powder for brows and hairline ($14.00); Celestial Lust highly pigmented cream shadows ($12.00); Jason the Freckled Boy faux freckles ($14.00); Good Night Mr.Wu nighttime lip mask ($15.00); Hot Fluff cheek colors ($12.00); Free-Da Brow eyebrow mascaras with dual sided short and long brushes ($12.00); Mist-er Wu face mist ($16.00); Extra Pout lip glosses with lip plumper ($12.00); Stay In Line lipliner pencils ($10.00); and Ready Set Matte setting powder with pure silica and custom sifter and powder puff ($18.00). Additionally, several products are multi-use. For instance, Hot Fluff cheek colors can also be used on eyes, cheeks and lips and the Opal Stick is an all-over glow highlighter stick ($12.00).

About Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC

Launched in 2019, Bespoke Beauty Brands is the new-age beauty incubator, restructuring the beauty business one brand at a time. In partnership with influencer entrepreneurs, BBB manages everything from concept creation to distribution. Based in Los Angeles, California, Bespoke Beauty Brands was founded by Toni Ko. Toni is a serial entrepreneur with a track record in developing and building successful brands. Toni founded her first company, NYX Cosmetics, which was acquired by L’Oréal in 2014. Since then, she has kept busy with several successful ventures.

About Jason Wu

Jason Wu is a leading New York-based fashion designer. The Jason Wu brand stands for American luxury with a sense of sophistication, glamour and refinement. Jason’s meticulous approach to design and impeccable attention to detail is applied to everything he creates and has established himself as one of this generation’s most talented fashion designers in just over ten years. Since debuting his namesake company in 2007, Wu currently offers a signature Jason Wu Collection along with the Jason Wu contemporary line dedicated to making clothes that are beautifully crafted from the inside out with a focus on modern luxury and effortless elegance. Jason has received numerous awards, including the Swarovski Award for Womenswear in 2010, The Fashion Group International Fashion Star Award in 2015, and the 2016 Canadian International Designer of the Year.