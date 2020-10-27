Mary Kay Appoints Wendy Wang as Chief Commercial Officer for the Asia Pacific Region

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mary Kay Inc., a leading corporate advocate of women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship, strengthens its commitment to advancing female leadership worldwide with the appointment of Wendy Wang as Chief Commercial Officer in the Asia Pacific region at the company’s global headquarters in Addison, Texas, U.S.

“We are honored to announce the appointment of Wendy Wang to this senior leadership position,” said KK Chua, President of Mary Kay’s Asia Pacific Region. “Her passion to see women’s lives enriched throughout Asia and expertise will be invaluable as we continue our steadfast mission of enriching women’s lives in our Asia Pacific Region. Wendy is a visionary leader who possesses the strategic global business acumen and proven track record to effectively navigate today’s ever-changing beauty industry landscape. As a global beauty brand committed to empowering women, we recognize that women in leadership positions at Mary Kay are a driving force behind our company’s continued success worldwide.”

As Chief Commercial Officer, Wang will develop and drive the implementation of commercial strategies for the Asia Pacific region. She will collaborate with regional leadership to ensure alignment of overall corporate objectives and lead the regional team to support sales, marketing, business technology and operations in each Asia Pacific subsidiary. Wang joined Mary Kay China in 2002 as counsel for the Asia Pacific region in the Corporate Legal Department. In her most recent position as Vice President and Associate General Counsel for Mary Kay Inc., Wang led the team of legal professionals responsible for handling all legal issues for Mary Kay’s Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America regions. In addition, she led the continued development and enhancement of Mary Kay’s global anti-corruption program and was the head of the company’s strategic risk management function.

“I am thrilled to continue supporting women and their families in the Asia Pacific region,” says Wang. “It is a great privilege to work for a company dedicated to enriching women’s lives and I am committed to making every effort to ensure a viable business opportunity for the independent beauty consultants. We are laser-focused on delivering the very best business opportunity, building upon the values Mary Kay upholds as cornerstones of our corporate culture and mission. For several decades, our company has been instrumental in overcoming conventional barriers to empower women to achieve their full potential in business as well as in personal life, and I am honored to continue delivering on this mission.”

The appointment of Wang is the latest in Mary Kay Inc.’s decades-long commitment to empowering women to serve in leadership positions around the globe. Mary Kay is a company built by women for women, and that core value is reflected in Mary Kay’s global and regional workforce gender diversity data (as of September 2020):

61% of Mary Kay’s global workforce is female

59% of Directors and above are female

51% of Global Vice Presidents and above are female

50% of Mary Kay’s global executive team is female

In the Asia Pacific region, women are also the majority at every level of leadership. In August of 2019, Katherine Weng was appointed to General Manager for Mary Kay China making 100% of Mary Kay’s General Managers in the Asia Pacific region female. Some of the regional workforce gender diversity data includes (as of September 2020):

57% of Mary Kay’s Asia Pacific regional workforce is female

69% of regional leadership positions (Directors & above) is female

100% of market leadership in the Asia Pacific region is female

As a global advocate of women’s empowerment and for its 57th anniversary, the company announced the launch of the Mary Kay Pink Power campaign in the Asia Pacific region. Acknowledging the challenges the pandemic has posed for the world, the campaign is a tribute to women’s empowerment and leadership within company at corporate level as well as outside with the Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants. Now more than ever, it is important for women to come together to encourage, empower, and lift each other to reach their greatest potential. Within the next months, the campaign will focus on the company’s iconic founder, Mary Kay Ash, featuring empowerment stories of women leaders from all backgrounds and at all phases in life under the hashtag #MKPinkPower.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company 57 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time.