VIDA Fitness Partners with the National Academy of Sports Medicine to Offer 20 Scholarships for Black Students Seeking Careers as Personal Trainers

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIDA Fitness is launching the Personal Training & Scholarship Mentorship Program in partnership with National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). The purpose of the program is to create more opportunities for Black aspiring personal trainers to have access to the certification program, textbooks, and mentorship necessary to launch a successful career in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

“We want to bring more diversity into the fitness industry,” said David von Storch, President and Founder of VIDA Fitness. “This program will be a launchpad for individuals who are looking for ways to start successful careers. It will also help us meet hardworking, innovative Black trainers who may become future team members in the fitness industry.”

VIDA encourages Black students, returning citizens, fitness freelancers, and anyone who has demonstrated dedication, experience, and interest in pursuing a career in health and fitness to apply.

VIDA has appointed a Diversity & Inclusion Board that will review and interview the applications on a rolling basis. Over the next 6 – 12 months, twenty scholarship recipients will enter NASM’s Personal Training program, which is the fitness industry’s most respected certification. Upon successful completion of the NASM program and the certification exam, graduates will be invited to VIDA for a personal training mentorship.

“Our community of fitness professionals is strengthened by its diversity and its ongoing commitment to continuing education,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. “We are proud to partner with VIDA Fitness on this very important initiative that will truly transform lives.”

VIDA Fitness will review applications on a monthly basis. For details about eligibility requirements and the application process, https://vidafitness.com/scholarship.

About VIDA Fitness: With 6 uniquely designed and thoughtfully laid out locations in downtown Washington, DC and Arlington, VA, VIDA Fitness provides industry-leading facilities and programming, all powered by the best fitness professionals to support you in achieving your goals, and creating a community where people of shared values can make meaningful personal connections.

About NASM: Now in its 33rd year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the international standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and the scientific rigor of their programs. NASM offers a best in class Certified Personal Training program along with major specializations in Nutrition Coaching (CNC), Sports Performance (PES), and Corrective Exercise (CES).