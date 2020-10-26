Rockefeller Capital Management Continues Growth with Chicago Expansion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockefeller Capital Management (“Rockefeller” or the “Firm”) today announced its expansion into Chicago with the addition of the CM Private Wealth group.

Led by Bill Colwyn, CPFA, CRPC® and Dan Mendelson, CPFA, who both join as Managing Directors and Private Wealth Advisors, the CM Private Wealth group also includes Team Chief Operating Officer, Michelle McCabe. CM Private Wealth joins Rockefeller from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

“There is a steadily growing need across the country for entrepreneurial advisors who can offer customized solutions to clients with complex financial lives and challenges,” said Chris Randazzo, President of Private Wealth Management for Rockefeller Capital Management. “Rockefeller is meeting this need in an increasing number of locations with the industry’s finest advisors like CM Private Wealth, and with our unique platform of investment solutions and services.”

“We’re excited to have Bill, Dan, and Michelle helping to lead the way as we expand into this critical new market,” added Chris Dupuy, National Field Director for Rockefeller’s Private Wealth Management practice. “We’re looking forward to growing our presence in the area, and to delivering the unique Rockefeller experience to clients in the Chicago area and beyond.”

With the addition of CM Private Wealth group, Rockefeller’s Private Wealth practice now includes 40 teams across the United States, 25 of which have joined in 2020 alone.

More about the group, including bios and an overview of services offered, can be found at rcm.rockco.com/cmprivatewealth/.

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management is a leading independent, privately-owned financial services firm offering global family office, asset management and strategic advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations.