Telecom Consulting Group Becomes Master Agent for Avaya Cloud Office™ – Expanding Access to Cloud Communications for Organizations of All Sizes

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telecom Consulting Group (TCG), a leading National Master Agency, and Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that TCG will be a new Master Agent in the U.S. market, offering Avaya Cloud Office™ by RingCentral®, an all-in-one cloud solution providing unified communications across voice, video, team messaging, file sharing and fax.

Communication delivered via a single platform is increasingly important, and by enabling voice calls, team messaging, meetings, conferencing and file sharing in a single solution, Avaya Cloud Office reduces cost and complexity while empowering workforces to call, meet and message across any device from wherever they are.

With over 150 pre-built business solution integrations on RingCentral’s platform, users can keep the tools they rely on daily and integrate them with Avaya Cloud Office. This allows users to benefit from Avaya’s enterprise-grade features and services with the ease and speed of the leading cloud unified communications platform to meet their unique requirements and budget.

“With Telecom Consulting Group’s 5,000 agents nationwide and 20 channel managers across the country, we are pleased to partner with Telecom Consulting Group and have them offer Avaya Cloud Office to their extensive partner community,” said Dennis Kozak, SVP, Business Transformation, Avaya. “Avaya Cloud Office helps customers go beyond voice communications to a world where multi-channel, multi-touchpoint collaboration brings unprecedented productivity to users and unprecedented responsiveness to customers. As UCaaS (unified communications as a service) continues to become increasingly important, TCG is well positioned to provide our technology to an expanding market.”

“Telecom Consulting Group is very excited for this opportunity with Avaya, and our that partners will benefit by having the entire suite of Avaya cloud offerings at their fingertips to quote and sell,” said Dan Pirigyi, Partner, Telecom Consulting Group. “They have assembled an all-star channel team, that will help provide excellent pre and post-sale support to our Avaya Cloud Office customers. Avaya is a globally recognized brand, and should be thought of for any UCaaS opportunity that arises.”

Avaya’s Master Agent program provides an additional option that rounds out the available choices for customers, channel partners and sales agents to access Avaya’s industry-leading communications solutions. This program complements the opportunity for Avaya Edge Channel Partners.

Additional Resources

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com/.

About TCG

Telecom Consulting Group is a National Master Agency based out of Fort Lauderdale, FL and has been in business for 30 years. TCG offers hands on support and excellent residual commission paid for as long as the customer stays on service. TCG passes through 100% of the carrier bonuses to their agents, and TCG doesn’t have quotas. TCG has over 5000+ nationwide agents and 19 channel managers across the country. TCG offers over 200 different carrier options for their agents to sell.

TCG has an outstanding back office to serve their agents. They specialize in Fiber, COAX cable, Metro Ethernet, Hosted VoIP, UCaaS, CCaaS, PRI, Analog lines, SIP, 4G Wireless Internet, Colo, and Cloud services.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom