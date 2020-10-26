Intertek supports the development of products for The Ocean Cleanup: Ensuring quality, testing and compliance of recycled materials.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is a proud supporter of the development of materials and products for The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit organisation developing advanced technologies to rid the world’s oceans of plastic debris, microplastics and lost fishing gear and netting.

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, located in the North Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and California, is considered the ocean’s largest collection of trash. By deploying a fleet of floater systems with a screen underneath, The Ocean Cleanup has estimated that 50 percent of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch can be removed every 5 years.

With the first ocean mission complete, the management of the collection of the plastic has begun. In order to ensure the collected plastics are used again in other products, the goal is to convert the collected ocean plastic into products that can be sold to the public and have 100% of the proceeds help fund future ocean operations.

Intertek has provided guidance on The Ocean Cleanup’s Quality Management System, as well as provided testing services for materials used in the products. Intertek’s team of experienced quality managers worked closely with The Ocean Cleanup to understand their operations and strategic objectives and using their valuable industry expertise designed compatible processes and documentation to facilitate the development of safe and durable materials from which the products are made.

Intertek looks for continuous efforts to demonstrate its commitment to the protection of the environment through reduction of carbon and other emissions, preventing pollution and reducing waste, utilising renewables and conserving natural resources. “We are at a tipping point; the pressure is mounting for companies to embrace sustainability,” said Ayush Dhital, Global Business Line Leader Intertek. “We are delighted to be part of the movement of those solving one of the biggest environmental problems of this era.”

At Intertek, we share The Ocean Cleanup’s vision to contribute to a more sustainable world through technology and innovation.

To learn more about our sustainability services visit: www.intertek.com/sustainability/assurance/ or to learn more about The Ocean Cleanup visit: https://theoceancleanup.com/

