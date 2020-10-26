TeamDynamix Launches iPaaS with ITPA; an Easy-to-Use Integration Platform with Codeless Workflow Builder

With TeamDynamix iPaaS you get OOTB connectors to systems you use every day. Use the TDX concierge to quickly request access to unique systems and APIs. (Photo: Business Wire)

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeamDynamix, provider of work management solutions for service and project management, launches codeless TDX iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service). Organizations struggling with an ecosystem of disparate applications, APIs, and scripts can harmonize and orchestrate data and automate workflows on one easy-to-use platform with out of the box (OOTB) connectors.

“We see a big issue with enterprise connectivity,” explains Andrew Graf, chief product officer for TeamDynamix. “After conducting extensive research, discovery interviews, and open forums on the topic of integration and enterprise wide workflow, we came to really understand the fundamental challenges faced by our customers and have built a platform with these in mind.”

Building the Case for iPaaS with Process Automation

1) APIs are bountiful yet prone to security risk and error;

2) Technical resources are in great demand and the backlog for workflow creation is substantial;

3) iPaaS platforms need to offer a lower TCO and predictable cost model;

4) Connectors need to be readily available for sector specific tech stacks;

5) Visual flow builders are needed to reduce further drain on IT resources

The TDX iPaaS platform offers connector libraries for key markets such as Higher Education, Government, Healthcare, and K-12 as well as applications used across the enterprise market. Sample connectors include Ellucian Banner™, Workday™, Office365™, Slack™, Zoom™, Oracle™, SAP™, Salesforce™, ActiveDirectory™, and GSuite™. A ‘connector concierge’ service is offered to create any necessary connectors – offering fast and easy access to specific, less widely used, applications.

“The current model of point to point integration is simply not secure, fast, flexible, or consistent. Point-to-point integration is an evil that builds up overtime due to ongoing business changes and a lack of integration strategy”, Director of Research & Advisory at Info-Tech, Rajesh Parab. “With the emergence of iPaaS, organizations are migrating to a controlled and secure method of integration and workflow.”

Example use cases for the platform include employee onboarding / offboarding, name changes, automatic generation of APIs, consolidation of data with harmonization, permission settings, provisioning virtual machines, and triggering a service to kickoff based on an alert. “We are impressed with the ease-of-use, the OOTB connector libraries, and the connector concierge offered in TDX iPaaS. We also like the visual flow builder which was created using similar methodologies to Google Blockly or MIT Scratch,” adds Parab.

Click to watch launch video.

About TeamDynamix

Work better together. Our philosophy is that technology should be easy to use, own, and operate - so we put IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) together – on one, simple, codeless platform. From there, we focused on enterprise connectivity and workflow by delivering iPaaS with ITPA. Life is complicated enough… we make it easier.

More at TeamDynamix.com, @TDXBuzz, LinkedIn.