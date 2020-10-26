SoftServe Achieves Premier Consulting Partner Status in AWS Partner Network

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces it has achieved Premier Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN Premier Consulting Partner status differentiates SoftServe as an APN Partner that demonstrates expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage workloads on AWS.

“We are committed to our clients’ success in realizing the advantages of AWS to transform and future-proof their business, delivering end-to-end solutions that solve complex enterprise challenges while enhancing speed, agility, and scalability,” said Andrew Greene - Associate Vice President, Global Partnerships & Alliances at SoftServe. “We are excited to join the ranks of APN Premier Consulting Partners who have proven expertise at the highest level with the breadth of services and pace of innovation of AWS.”

To become an APN Premier Consulting Partner, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications; demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS; and have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. APN Premier Consulting Partners also have a strong team of AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

SoftServe holds AWS DevOps, SaaS, Data & Analytics, Retail, and Financial Services Competencies. The company’s AWS solution areas span healthcare, financial services, retail, energy, and high-tech ISV industries; and with specialized teams of solution architects, big data engineers, and data scientists, SoftServe can guide customers to achieve Cloud success across the full spectrum of AWS Cloud services, workloads, and customer use cases.

Visit SoftServe's AWS page to get started today.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients’ users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation—from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today’s digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

