Choice Technology Solutions Inks Deal with Merrick Bank

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Choice Technology Solutions, a financial-technology leader in back-office automation, today announced that Merrick Bank has selected the company’s Jarvis all-in-one back-office management platform for its business needs. In the battle to stay competitive and thrive, Jarvis automation helps merchant acquirers, independent sales organizations (ISOs) and sales agents streamline processes and workflows to reduce costs and increase margins, while significantly improving merchant servicing, portfolio management and both merchant and downline reseller partner experience.

“Merrick Bank is a prestigious, market-leading institution and we are very excited to welcome them to the Jarvis family of users,” said Andres Ordonez, CEO of Choice Technology Solutions. “Jarvis will equip the Bank with the most advanced capabilities available in the marketplace today,” added Ordonez.

The Jarvis platform has superior back-office customer relationship management capabilities, tackling all aspects of merchant servicing. From initial prospect entry, online application with electronic signature, full underwriting with know-your-customer (KYC) validations, risk assessment and approval, and automatic front- and back-end boarding to merchant maintenance, customer service, technical support with ticketing, risk and loss prevention, residuals and commissions calculations and more, Jarvis eliminates manual processes speeding time to transaction processing and revenue realization.

With Jarvis, acquiring organizations have a comprehensive view of their entire portfolio, plus can analyze the performance and specific details of individual sales channels with unlimited downline hierarchies. And with Jarvis, ISOs and sales agents can focus on what they do best, acquiring merchants, while easily managing their book of business and tracking commissions and residuals.

Parties interested in learning more about Jarvis may visit choicetech.xyz or email sales@jarvistec.com.

