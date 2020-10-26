DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas Focuses on Advancing Equity in Education to Help Create Opportunities for the Communities It Serves

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas announced today that it has been selected to join the inaugural cohort of The Bridges Collaborative, a first-of-its kind grassroots initiative to advance racial and socioeconomic integration and equity in America’s schools. The Bridges Collaborative is coordinated by The Century Foundation (TCF), a national think tank that has helped steer the conversation on equal education and school integration for decades. DHA is joining 55 other organizations—including 27 school districts, 17 charter schools, and 12 housing organizations—which together represent more than 3.5 million children nationwide. Over the next two years, the collaborative will serve as a hub for practitioners from across the country, providing school and housing leaders the opportunity to learn from one another, build grassroots momentum, and develop successful approaches for integration.

Through the Bridges Collaborative, DHA is helping to close the digital divide for families and students by piloting ultra-speed Wi-Fi internet service at its Frazier Fellowship property. DHA conducted check-in calls to its public housing residents and identified a need for internet services at the Frazier Fellowship community, which provides housing for 281 households and 268 students. If the implementation of ultra-speed network proves beneficial, DHA may expand these services to its other properties. The ultra-speed network is being installed by local Minority-owned Business Enterprise, Wiser DSP.

“Our team at DHA believes in the power of education and we want to make sure we’re doing our part to give every opportunity for our families to have a pathway to success,” said Troy Broussard, president and chief executive officer of DHA. “COVID-19 is creating an even wider opportunity gap in education and we want to ensure the communities we serve do not get left behind. We are proud to join Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD and other leading organizations in The Bridges Collaborative initiative and look forward to seeing the impact of the ultra-speed Wi-Fi installation during this time when so much schooling is taking place virtually.”

About DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (formerly the Dallas Housing Authority)

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas provides quality, affordable housing to low-income families and individuals through the effective and efficient administration of housing assistance programs. The agency aims to create opportunities for program participants to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence. DHA provides housing opportunities to ~55,000 people through public housing developments and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs. Our mission is to provide affordable quality housing and access to supportive resources across North Texas. DHA is governed by its Board of Commissioners and administers housing programs funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. DHA is an independent, local government entity, that is separate from the Dallas City Housing/Community Services department, which is governed by the City of Dallas. For more information about DHA, please visit www.dhantx.com.