Dorsey Recognized as a 2020 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace by Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, in its annual Adoption-Friendly Workplace survey, has recognized the Firm as a 2020 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace. The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is America’s only nonprofit public charity dedicated to finding homes for children in foster care.

For the 14th year, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has compiled an annual list of the top 100 adoption-friendly workplaces. Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces are determined by three criteria: financial reimbursement, paid leave and — new in 2020 — the percentage of employees eligible for those benefits. For more information on the Dave Thomas Foundation recognition click here.

In the United States, more than 420,000 children are in foster care, more than 120,000 of whom are available for adoption.

