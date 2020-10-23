Foresite Signs Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation to Deliver Full Suite of Cybersecurity Services

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foresite is pleased to announce its new agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading business process services company, to distribute its full suite of cybersecurity services, managed network security monitoring, assessment and compliance services to IT resellers.

Foresite and SYNNEX provide strong synergies in delivering IT security and compliance solutions, and this agreement allows SYNNEX to deliver new leading cybersecurity services to customers as security concerns continue to increase around work from home and hybrid work models. An increased level of monitoring is critical not only for detecting security risks within a client’s network but remediating them and continually monitoring against future attacks.

“As cyber incidents increase by the day, this strategic agreement allows us to work together to advance our joint customers’ cybersecurity solutions,” says Marc Brungardt, President, Foresite. “Providing 24x7x365 security services in-house doesn’t make sense for most businesses. Through our relationship with SYNNEX, we make it possible for channel partners to broaden their portfolios by supplying high quality security services, thereby strengthening their customer relationships and bottom line.”

Foresite’s solutions empower organizations with the appropriate surveillance and expertise to identify, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks and breaches where they occur. This agreement offers valuable solutions to help protect critical assets through improving security posture, reducing risk, increasing operational efficiency, and helping businesses meet compliance needs.

Some of the new services available through the agreement include:

MDR – Managed Detection Response: Active Threat Hunting to identify potential areas of compromise including detection, analysis, response, and remediation. Providing outcomes - not alarms - with faster Incident Response times and working as an extension of customers’ security teams.

SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS): Defending against advanced and complex security threats with a 24x7x365 cybersecurity center providing necessary security services requirements.

Critical Asset Management: Firewall / End-point / M365 (& more) Monitoring & Management with 24x7x365 access to skilled Security Experts as an extension of customers’ security team. This includes full incident analysis, remediation, change control and system updates/upgrades.

SIEM – Security Monitoring: Real-time analysis of security events generated across the entire infrastructure. This includes log storage and management and correlation of events through advanced analytics and machine learning, combined with security intelligence feeds and human enrichment for identification, assessment, notification, and escalation.

Patch Management: Full unified patching across the organization securing all end-points and infrastructure in the network. Customers can evaluate, test, and apply operating system and application patches automatically as a service.

According to Joe Pittillo, Vice President, Services, SYNNEX Corporation, “We are pleased to collaborate with Foresite to deliver a new leading cybersecurity option to customers through our SERVICESolv group. The combination of our dedicated team and Foresite’s leading offerings delivers a competitive solution as cybersecurity demands continue to increase across our partner base.”

About Foresite

Foresite is a global provider of managed security, cyber consulting, and compliance services focused on delivering comprehensive solutions to protect our clients from increasingly persistent cyber threats. Foresite’s solutions empower organisations with vigilance and expertise to proactively identify, respond, and remediate cyberattacks and breaches. For more information, visit us at http://foresite.com or contact us at info@foresite.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

